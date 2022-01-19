'He Could Be A Good Fit For Klopp' Bundesliga Legend Has His Say On £70 Million Star

Bundesliga Legend Karl-Heinz Korbel has said he believes that Bayern Leverkusen star man Florian Wirtz could be an ideal replacement for Sadio Mane at Liverpool.

In an interview with Sport BILD, Korbel said “I think he’d be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, replacing Sadio Mane.”

Wirtz has made a big impression in the Bundesliga with Leverkusen, getting five goals and nine assists in the competition so far this campaign, impressive for someone who is still just 18-years-old.

According to reports that initially broke in The Mirror, it would take a fee of around £70 million to prise the attacker out of Germany which could be the stumbling block in any future deal with Liverpool.

The Reds are reluctant normally reluctant to splash big money on a signing, making it unlikely a deal would ever materialize.

Author Verdict

Florian Wirtz would be an incredible signing for Liverpool, but ultimately the fee could be the deciding factor.

The Reds have splashed the cash to get their man in the past, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker being key examples of that, but with Luiz Dias and Raphinha said to be the main targets, its unlikely we'll see Wirtz in the Red of Liverpool any time soon.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook