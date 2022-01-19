Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'He Could Be A Good Fit For Klopp' Bundesliga Legend Has His Say On £70 Million Star

Bundesliga Legend Karl-Heinz Korbel has said he believes that Bayern Leverkusen star man Florian Wirtz could be an ideal replacement for Sadio Mane at Liverpool.

In an interview with Sport BILD, Korbel said “I think he’d be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, replacing Sadio Mane.”

Wirtz has made a big impression in the Bundesliga with Leverkusen, getting five goals and nine assists in the competition so far this campaign, impressive for someone who is still just 18-years-old.

According to reports that initially broke in The Mirror, it would take a fee of around £70 million to prise the attacker out of Germany which could be the stumbling block in any future deal with Liverpool.

The Reds are reluctant normally reluctant to splash big money on a signing, making it unlikely a deal would ever materialize. 

Read More

Author Verdict

Florian Wirtz would be an incredible signing for Liverpool, but ultimately the fee could be the deciding factor.

The Reds have splashed the cash to get their man in the past, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker being key examples of that, but with Luiz Dias and Raphinha said to be the main targets, its unlikely we'll see Wirtz in the Red of Liverpool any time soon. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Florian Wirtz
Articles

'He Could Be A Good Fit For Klopp' Bundesliga Legend Has His Say On £70 Million Star

1 minute ago
Thiago
News

Liverpool Injury Update With Possible Return Dates - Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Elliott, Phillips

34 minutes ago
Ronald Araujo
Transfers

Liverpool Join Manchester United And Chelsea In Race for Barcelona Man Ronald Araujo

1 hour ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Arsenal v Liverpool | Carabao Cup | Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Injury Update

1 hour ago
Jarrod Bowen
Quotes

'I'd Be Very Surprised' - Former Liverpool Player On Links To Jarrod Bowen Of West Ham

2 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
News

Breaking: Harvey Elliott Returns To Full Training For Liverpool After Horrific Injury

3 hours ago
Liverpool Premier League Trophy Celebrations
Quotes

'There Will Be Belief In Their Squad' - Danny Murphy On Why Liverpool Are Still In The Title Race

3 hours ago
Alisson Caoimhin Kelleher
Quotes

'One Of The Best In The World' - Caoimhin Kelleher On Alisson, Taffarel & Goalkeeping At Liverpool

4 hours ago