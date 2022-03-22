Oakley Cannonier Earning Plaudits in U18s Side | In Touching Distance of Jurgen Klopp's First Team? | Academy Watch | LFC

Oakley Cannonier signed his first professional contract with Liverpool this season and has exploded onto the scene, scoring 20 goals in just 17 appearances for Liverpool U18s this season.

Born in Leeds, Cannonier joined the academy at 12 years of age and has worked his way to within a touching distance of Jurgen Klopp's first team.

The ball-boy

Believe it or not, the youngster was a vital cog in Liverpool's miraculous Champions League comeback against Barcelona during the 18/19 season.

His lightning-quick reactions on the sidelines brought us the famous "corner taken quickly..." and helped the Reds book their place in the final in Madrid.

During his debut first-team session, Klopp personally thanked Cannonier for his contribution.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC, Cannonier said: "I trained with the first team a few weeks ago, and the boss came up to me, and he was like, 'I just need to thank you' for what I did."

In the same interview, the ex-ball boy also expressed his desire to emulate the success of Trent Alexander-Arnold, adding that he hopes to break into the senior side soon.

The Player

On the field, Cannonier plays centrally within the U18s 4-3-3 set-up. Like the senior squad, the youth side plays an attacking brand of football, looking to win the ball high and punish their opponent with intensity and precision passing.

The youngster is a classic centre-forward. He is dangerous in the box, has the pace to get in behind, and constantly finds himself in goalscoring positions.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Conor's verdict

While he plays a traditional role in comparison to Roberto Firmino, his output makes more than makes up for it. I would liken his attributes to Diogo Jota. He's fast, small but strong, dribbles quickly, and is rarely dispossessed.

Cannonier is yet to make his senior debut, but his future remains bright. Hard work pays off at Liverpool's academy, so we may see the teenager handed the opportunity to step up to the U23s or senior side next season. Hopefully, the striker's progress continues.