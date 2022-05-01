Skip to main content

Champions League Or Premier League Win For Liverpool? Fans Have Their Say

Would you rather win the Premier League or the Champions League? That is the question that Liverpool fans face all the time.

To find out the answer to that question, we took to Twitter to see what fans thought and the results are somewhat surprising.

Over 60% of the 2829 fans that answered our poll said that they would rather the Reds take home their second Premier League title rather than making it seven Champions League wins.

On the surface, it seems obvious that champions of Europe should be better than champions of England, however, it is also easy to see why people would rather a Premier League title.

As previously mentioned, Liverpool have just one Premier League title in their history, with the competition mainly being dominated by the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

Because of this fans would like to see the Reds show themselves as one of the dominant teams of the era, and another league title would go a long way towards that.

However, there is something about the fantasy of the Champions League.

European football has always been special for the Reds, and this year has been no different with Liverpool winning all of their group stage games.

That alone would make winning this year's trophy a historic moment in club history.

