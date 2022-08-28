Champions League Teams Guide | Group A | Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

The Champions League Groups have been drawn and LFCTR are here to give you a summary of each group and side. First part is Group B, which has Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, and Club Brugge.

Atletico Madrid - Spain

Diego Simeone leads his side into a group being favourites. A tough team to face for any team around Europe, so should comfortably walk this group.

However, the La Liga side have had a mixed start to their league campaign, with a 3-0 win away to Getafe and followed up with a loss at home to Villarreal. Liverpool were knocked out by the stubborn Atletico side in 2020, before the season came to a halt.

CL Previous Best: Final

Star Player: Joao Felix

Best LFC Player: Luis Suarez/Fernando Torres

Last Season: Quarter-Final

Price: 33/1

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Porto - Portugal

A team Liverpool usually meet at some point in the competition, Porto will be fancying their chances to qualify to the knockout stages.

Despite losing their best player in Luis Diaz earlier on in the year to The Reds, the Portuguese club have enough talent to make their mark this year.

CL Previous Best: 4x Winners

Star Player: Antony

Best LFC Player: Luis Suarez

Last Season: Round of 16

Price: 100/1

Bayer Leverkusen - Germany

Leverkusen ended up third in the Bundesliga last season, coming above Red Bull owned Leipzig. The German team have plenty of goals in their side through the likes of Schick and Diaby, but defensively they look vulnerable.

They sit bottom of the Bundesliga through three matches, having lost every match so far. However, with a favourable draw, they will fancy their chances of progression out of the group.

CL Previous Best: Runners-Up

Star Player: Peter Schick

Best LFC Player: Sami Hyypia

Last Season: N/A

Price: 250/1

sipa USA

Club Brugge - Belgium

The group underdogs, Club Brugge are in a position they are used, however, a decent draw for the Belgian side could have them really going for it.

Forever the team to beat in Belgium, but never sustain a good enough team to really make a mark in Europe. Usually play a 3-5-2 which may get them results against the teams they will face, as all three sides no longer have a midfield that can break down sides as easy. Is this Brugge’s year to make it to the knockout?

CL Previous Best: Group Stage

Star Player: Andreas Olsen

Best LFC Player: Simon Mignolet

Last Season: Club Brugge

Price: 500/1

IMAGO / DeFodi

