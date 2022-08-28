Champions League Teams Guide | Group A | Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge
The Champions League Groups have been drawn and LFCTR are here to give you a summary of each group and side. First part is Group B, which has Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, and Club Brugge.
Atletico Madrid - Spain
Diego Simeone leads his side into a group being favourites. A tough team to face for any team around Europe, so should comfortably walk this group.
However, the La Liga side have had a mixed start to their league campaign, with a 3-0 win away to Getafe and followed up with a loss at home to Villarreal. Liverpool were knocked out by the stubborn Atletico side in 2020, before the season came to a halt.
CL Previous Best: Final
Star Player: Joao Felix
Best LFC Player: Luis Suarez/Fernando Torres
Last Season: Quarter-Final
Price: 33/1
Porto - Portugal
A team Liverpool usually meet at some point in the competition, Porto will be fancying their chances to qualify to the knockout stages.
Despite losing their best player in Luis Diaz earlier on in the year to The Reds, the Portuguese club have enough talent to make their mark this year.
CL Previous Best: 4x Winners
Star Player: Antony
Best LFC Player: Luis Suarez
Last Season: Round of 16
Price: 100/1
Bayer Leverkusen - Germany
Leverkusen ended up third in the Bundesliga last season, coming above Red Bull owned Leipzig. The German team have plenty of goals in their side through the likes of Schick and Diaby, but defensively they look vulnerable.
They sit bottom of the Bundesliga through three matches, having lost every match so far. However, with a favourable draw, they will fancy their chances of progression out of the group.
CL Previous Best: Runners-Up
Star Player: Peter Schick
Best LFC Player: Sami Hyypia
Last Season: N/A
Price: 250/1
Club Brugge - Belgium
The group underdogs, Club Brugge are in a position they are used, however, a decent draw for the Belgian side could have them really going for it.
Forever the team to beat in Belgium, but never sustain a good enough team to really make a mark in Europe. Usually play a 3-5-2 which may get them results against the teams they will face, as all three sides no longer have a midfield that can break down sides as easy. Is this Brugge’s year to make it to the knockout?
CL Previous Best: Group Stage
Star Player: Andreas Olsen
Best LFC Player: Simon Mignolet
Last Season: Club Brugge
Price: 500/1
