Championship Manager Confirms Loan Deal With Liverpool Collapsed

Two players left Liverpool on the final day of the window, with Neco Williams joining Fulham on loan and Nat Phillips departing Anfield for promotion-chasing Bournemouth.

However, for every player leaving on loan, one came back from their spell with Leighton Clarkson and Rhys Williams returning from spells with Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City respectively.

Others could've left the club on loan again, with Reading manager Veljko Paunovic claiming that the Royals were chasing a loan deal from the Reds.

Reading are currently under a transfer embargo, meaning that they were only able to complete signings of free agents and loan deals in January.

"We tried, now we have to look in free agency for options," Paunovic told Berkshire Live .

"We tried a couple of loans with Liverpool, with Stoke. We've been very creative and active but this was the best we could do.

"We're going to look in the free-agent market. We need to bring somebody who's ready now."

One of the players they could've been looking at is the aforementioned Williams, with the club losing their captain and star centre back Liam Moore in January.

However, they could've been looking at a player such as Kaide Gordon in an attempt to add more fire-power to the struggling attack.

