Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Championship Manager Confirms Loan Deal With Liverpool Collapsed

Two players left Liverpool on the final day of the window, with Neco Williams joining Fulham on loan and Nat Phillips departing Anfield for promotion-chasing Bournemouth. 

However, for every player leaving on loan, one came back from their spell with Leighton Clarkson and Rhys Williams returning from spells with Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City respectively. 

Rhys Williams

Others could've left the club on loan again, with Reading manager Veljko Paunovic claiming that the Royals were chasing a loan deal from the Reds. 

Reading are currently under a transfer embargo, meaning that they were only able to complete signings of free agents and loan deals in January.

"We tried, now we have to look in free agency for options," Paunovic told Berkshire Live.

"We tried a couple of loans with Liverpool, with Stoke. We've been very creative and active but this was the best we could do.

Read More

"We're going to look in the free-agent market. We need to bring somebody who's ready now."

One of the players they could've been looking at is the aforementioned Williams, with the club losing their captain and star centre back Liam Moore in January. 

However, they could've been looking at a player such as Kaide Gordon in an attempt to add more fire-power to the struggling attack.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Rhys Williams
Articles

Championship Manager Confirms Loan Deal With Liverpool Collapsed

just now
Erling Haaland
Non LFC

Report: PSG Looking To Replace Real Madrid Bound Kylian Mbappe With Liverpool Target And Borussia Dortmund Star Erling Haaland

31 minutes ago
imago1009458004h
Articles

"It's My Dream," American Right-Back Talks of Liverpool Ambition

1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Articles

Liverpool Star Sadio Mane Jokingly Agrees to Join French Side

1 hour ago
Rhys Williams
Transfers

Report: No Loan Deal Agreed With Liverpool In January Transfer Window Despite Interest In Defender

1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Barcelona And Real Madrid Looking To Hijack Liverpool's Transfer Of Wonderkid

1 hour ago
Ralf Rangnick
Non LFC

Burnley v Manchester United | Match Prediction | Premier League | EPL

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

'League Ain't Ready For Angry Salah' - Fans React As Report Suggests Egyptian Could Return For Liverpool Clash With Leicester City After AFCON Heartbreak

2 hours ago