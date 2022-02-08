Championship Manager Confirms Loan Deal With Liverpool Collapsed
Two players left Liverpool on the final day of the window, with Neco Williams joining Fulham on loan and Nat Phillips departing Anfield for promotion-chasing Bournemouth.
However, for every player leaving on loan, one came back from their spell with Leighton Clarkson and Rhys Williams returning from spells with Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City respectively.
Others could've left the club on loan again, with Reading manager Veljko Paunovic claiming that the Royals were chasing a loan deal from the Reds.
Reading are currently under a transfer embargo, meaning that they were only able to complete signings of free agents and loan deals in January.
"We tried, now we have to look in free agency for options," Paunovic told Berkshire Live.
"We tried a couple of loans with Liverpool, with Stoke. We've been very creative and active but this was the best we could do.
Read More
"We're going to look in the free-agent market. We need to bring somebody who's ready now."
One of the players they could've been looking at is the aforementioned Williams, with the club losing their captain and star centre back Liam Moore in January.
However, they could've been looking at a player such as Kaide Gordon in an attempt to add more fire-power to the struggling attack.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Still Have 'Genuine' Interest In Leeds United's Raphinha Despite Luis Diaz Signing
- 'Incision And Precision', 'Harvey Elliott Is Back Baby!' - Fans React To Return Of 18 Year Old In Liverpool Victory Over Cardiff
- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Explains How He Will Handle The Disappointment Of The Losing AFCON Finalist As Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah Prepare To Face Off
- Sadio Mane Wins AFCON Player Of The Tournament After Senegal Win Over Egypt
- 'Welcome To England' - Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Luis Diaz Debut As Liverpool Overcome Cardiff In FA Cup
- Watch: Sadio Mane Scores Decisive Penalty As To Win Senegal The Africa Cup Of Nations As They Beat Egypt
- Watch: Harvey Elliott Interview After He Marks Liverpool Return With Fantastic Goal
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook