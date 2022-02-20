Chelsea Set To Be Handed Injury Boost In Time For Carabao Cup Final With Liverpool

Chelsea could be set for a double injury boost ahead of the Carabao Cup final later this week.

Reports from the Daily Mail suggest that star right-back Reece James could be in line for a return ahead of the final which would hand the Blues a needed boost.

James has been out of action for Chelsea's last 12 fixtures, including a Premier League clash with Manchester City, after sustaining a hamstring injury back in December.

The absence of the England international has caused havoc for Chelsea, who have since played captain Cesar Azpilicueta and even Andreas Christensen in his role.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has also revealed that he is 'pushing' for the return of creative midfielder Mason Mount ahead of the weekend's game.

Mount picked up a knock as the Blues went on to win the Club World Cup final earlier this month.

Chelsea will definitely be without left-back Ben Chilwell for the tie with the England international being a long-term absentee for Chelsea following an ACL injury.

