Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Chelsea Set To Be Handed Injury Boost In Time For Carabao Cup Final With Liverpool

Chelsea could be set for a double injury boost ahead of the Carabao Cup final later this week.

Reports from the Daily Mail suggest that star right-back Reece James could be in line for a return ahead of the final which would hand the Blues a needed boost. 

James has been out of action for Chelsea's last 12 fixtures, including a Premier League clash with Manchester City, after sustaining a hamstring injury back in December.

Reece James

The absence of the England international has caused havoc for Chelsea, who have since played captain Cesar Azpilicueta and even Andreas Christensen in his role.

Read More

Manager Thomas Tuchel has also revealed that he is 'pushing' for the return of creative midfielder Mason Mount ahead of the weekend's game.

Mount picked up a knock as the Blues went on to win the Club World Cup final earlier this month.

Chelsea will definitely be without left-back Ben Chilwell for the tie with the England international being a long-term absentee for Chelsea following an ACL injury.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Reece James Anthony Taylor Sadio Mane
Articles

Chelsea Set To Be Handed Injury Boost In Time For Carabao Cup Final With Liverpool

By Sam Jones
1 minute ago
Thomas Muller
Quotes

'It's Disappointing' - Thomas Muller On Mohamed Salah Exclusion From FIFA Men's Best XI - Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo Included

By Neil Andrew
10 minutes ago
Alisson Becker
Articles

Alisson Becker Leads Way In Surprising Stat Amongst Premier League Goalkeepers

By Sam Jones
14 minutes ago
Luis Suarez
News

Watch: Former Liverpool Striker Luis Suarez Wonder Goal For Atletico Madrid Against Osasuna

By Neil Andrew
31 minutes ago
Luis Diaz Thiago Alcantara
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City | Match Highlights | Premier League | Diaz Gets First Reds Goal To Seal Victory

By Neil Andrew
53 minutes ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 26 - February 15th/19th/20th

By Neil Andrew
53 minutes ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Trying To Hijack Fabio Carvalho Liverpool Transfer

By Neil Andrew
53 minutes ago
Premier League Trophy
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City | Five Things We've Learned | Special Salah | Class Difference | No Sentimentality

By Damon Carr
1 hour ago