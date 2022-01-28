Club Legend Jamie Carragher Urges Liverpool To Give Him Birthday Present

Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher has taken to his Twitter account to ask Liverpool for a birthday present to be delivered today.

However, unlike former Manchester City player Yaya Toure, he isn't after a cake but instead wants the club to complete the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto.

The former Reds defender replied underneath the post the club had made to wish the Sky Sports Pundit a happy birthday.

Carragher is the first in a long line of Reds fans hoping for the deal to be finished today, however, Diaz would have to wait to make his debut with the Reds not having a game until the 6th of February.

Author Verdict

With club legends getting involved in the transfer merry-go-round, it looks like the deal could be getting closer.

Carragher is clearly a fan of Diaz and agrees that he would be a quality addition to the squad, which can only be a good sign for Reds fans.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook