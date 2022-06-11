Darwin Nunez + Liverpool v Erling Haaland + Manchester City: Stats Comparison And Breakdown | Who Is the Better Signing?

Liverpool respond to Manchester City's transfer of Erling Haaland by signing Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, but which is the better signing? LFCTR break down the stats of both clubs and player to find out which player will be the best deal.

Player Attributes

Both players are quite similar in both physical and ability. Tall, fast, powerful strikers that can finish with any foot. Darwin Nunez, however, links up much more than his counterpart. Erling Haaland prefers to be at the end of a move rather than involved during.

Darwin Nunez is a forward that likes to come in from the left and loves to dribble on the ball, pretty much like Sadio Mane, whilst Erling Haaland tends to just run directly through the middle, receiving through balls.

IMAGO / Bildbryan

In terms of the way they play, it would seem both players would suit the other team better. Nunez prefers to be involved in the build-up of the attacking play and Haaland prefers to catch defenders out with pace and quick counters. However, the addition of both players to each team allows Liverpool and Manchester City to change up their game slightly and evolve from the predicted way they play now.

Player Stats (2021/22 season)

Darwin Nunez Erling Haaland

Apperances 24(4) 21(3)

Goals 26 22

Assists 4 7

Shots* 3 3.3

Successful Passes* (%) 18.7 (66.8%) 21.8 (70.7%)**

Key Passes* 0.9 0.8

Successful Dribbles* (%) 1.8 (50%) 0.7 (53.8%)**

Chances Created* 1.4 1**

Minutes per goal 76.5 86.8**

Minutes per goal/assist 66.3 62.5**

Fouled* 0.9 0.6

Offsides* 0.9 0.5



*per 90 mins **End of 19/4/22

Team Attributes

Liverpool play a gegenpress, fast-flowing style of football, that focuses on taking the ball off the opponents in their own half and catching the defence off guard. Liverpool also like to keep control of possession around the pitch and tend to speed up the play the closer they get to the box.

The Reds mix up the passing from time to time, from quick intricate play to direct long diagonal passes from the defence. Another key attacking attribute they use is through the full-backs and their ability to put good crosses in. Something a tall no.9 would thrive on.

Manchester City prefer to play possession football for the most part. Short passing and link-up play between the full-backs, midfield, and forwards. Pep Guardiola's style is to pressure the opponent's box all match until they finally give way. Opposition need to be fully focused for the full 90 minutes, which is near impossible to do.

Apart from the odd long shot, Man City like to work the ball into the box and occasionally find their wide players or forward-running midfielders finishing off a move. Since the loss of Sergio Aguero, they have played with several false 9s, who aren't played as the main attacking threat, which they will have to change this year with Haaland.

Team Stats (2021/22 Season) League Only

Liverpool Manchester City

Goals 94 99

Goals per match 2.47 2.61

Shots 729 713

Shots On Target 256 254

Shooting Accuracy (%) 35 36

Big chances created 97 87

Crosses 897 869

Cross Accuracy (%) 25 19

Passes 23,588 26,132

Pass Accuracy (%) 85 90

Conclusion

Liverpool may have less of the ball and pass way less than Manchester City, however, with the passes they create more chances and attempt more shots. Despite that, The Reds have scored fewer goals in this last season, which points out the clear problem. Players are missing their chances.

Giving Liverpool a clinical no.9, therefore, would better their chances of getting goals more than Manchester City having one. Again, Liverpool have a better cross accuracy with more crosses going in, which would suit Darwin Nunez down to the ground.

When it comes to the attributes of the players compared to the way their teams play, Darwin Nunez's ability to link up with the midfield and wide players will create better chances for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Manchester City on the other hand like to play the ball into the box often and just need someone like Erling Haaland at the end of it, who can finish most of his chances.

If I were to pick the better signing in terms of the impact they will have at the club and bettering their chances of winning the Premier League and other trophies, I would go with Darwin Nunez. Many matches, Liverpool rue missed huge chances, which Nunez would put an end to.

Whoever has the biggest impact between each player, next year's title race and golden boot race will be one of the most exciting and unpredictable in history.

