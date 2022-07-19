Darwin Nunez was unveiled as a Liverpool player last month after the club agreed on a club-record fee with Benfica.

A lot of people are uncertain as to what to expect from the Uruguayan, so LFC Transfer Room has taken a look at similar players in the Premier League.

It is worth bearing in mind that the stats for Nunez have been taken from last season when he played in the Primeira Liga.

Harry Kane

Nunez beat Kane in the majority of the stats, apart from aerial duels attempted and aerial duels won, which is kind of surprising considering how strong the 23-year-old is in the air.

In shots attempted per game, Kane also came out on top. He also beat Liverpool's No.27 when it came to assists (by 0.2).

Cristiano Ronaldo

Nunez beat Ronaldo in all but four stats, which were shots attempted, aerial duels attempted, aerial duels won and expected goals (XG).

This further emphasises his strengths, although admittedly Manchester United's No.7 wasn't at his best last campaign by any means.

By Ronaldo having a higher XG but Nunez having a higher goals scored record, it shows that the Uruguayan international is more clinical in front of goals with the chances he does have.

Gabriel Jesus

Jesus beats Nunez when it comes to assists and playmaking. But apart from that, the new Arsenal signing is inferior to him in every other regard.

On numerous things, the Brazilian is very close to Nunez. However, on the whole, it proves a convincing case for The Reds forward.

Jamie Vardy

Nunez dominates Vardy in pretty much every aspect, apart from aerially. In fairness, the Englishman is 35 years old now and slowed down during the last term. But it is still interesting to see a prolific striker like him getting outnumbered by Nunez.

The new man on Merseyside completes more dribbles (by 2.0) and gets more assists (by 0.2) a game.

Ivan Toney

Toney has been fantastic for Brentford in the top-flight but Nunez betters him significantly in every department, except for heading. You would expect this to be the case as the 26-year-old is a major part of how The Bees go about their game.

Nunez scores 0.4 more goals and 0.2 more assists per game than Toney.

On the whole, it is clear to see that Nunez is in a league of his own. However, when you take into consideration that the Premier League is the best in the world, it makes it look a little bit more even.

