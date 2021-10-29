Graham Potter - Future Liverpool Manager?

Liverpool host Brighton this weekend in a clash of two mutually respectful managers.

Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool's father figure and most successful manager in modern history, meets the vibrant Graham Potter - whom has escalated the managerial ladder in a somewhat unconventional manner in comparison.

The 46-year-old played professionally in the 1990s, featuring first for Birmingham City, then in notable spells with Stoke City, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

In his final year with the Potters, he received an England Under-21 cap and would play at the top level with Southampton - but never would he make a true imprint as a player at an elite standard.

He retired in 2005 after a spell with Macclesfield, before the PFA funded a degree in social sciences from the Open University.

Future projects in education included roles at Hull and Leeds, sandwiching a role as technical director for Ghana Women in 2007.

At Leeds he completed a masters degree in leadership and emotional intelligence, which would serve him well in his quest for management.

He found such in Sweden's fourth tier with Östersund.

The story is well-versed, with Potter earning the Swedes three promotions followed by a Swedish Cup win over Norrköping in 2017.

This led to a successful Europa League campaign for them, qualifying for the last 32 and defeating Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Gunners would still progress, but Potter's men came away the victors in what was a historic day for Swedish football.

His successes brought him to South Wales in 2018, joining Swansea City, where a promising season secured him a move to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Taking over form quite the antithesis in Chris Hughton, Potter has slowly developed his Seagulls outfit to be competing at the highest level.

15th and 16th finishes fail to flatter Brighton, with Potter winning many plaudits for his style of play - often famously winning on xG last season.

This campaign it all has seemed to click. They sit fifth in the Premier League table with four wins, three draws and two losses in their nine games.

However, they have only scored nine goals - which will be a concern as they come to Anfield.

Many have earmarked Potter as a potential successor for Klopp when he eventually leaves Anfield, with many seeing it as a natural step for the Brighton boss.

In the build-up to this game, Klopp himself has spoken highly of Potter's project - labelling it as 'one of the toughest games'.

"We try to be as consistent as somehow possible and for that we need to be ready, for example, for tomorrow, which is one of the trickiest games in the Premier League because of the work Graham [Potter] is doing at Brighton and the way they play," he said in his pre-match press conference.

"That is the Premier League. There is no game that you can take a little bit easy. You always have to be at your absolute best.

"I couldn't respect more what Graham is doing there. I am a really big admirer of his work. It was always difficult [for us] since he has been there. I have to say he is a top-class manager, nothing else to say."

