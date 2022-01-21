Crystal Palace to Donate Shirts From Liverpool Fixture to Croydon University Hospital

Liverpool's upcoming Premier League Opponents Crystal Palace have announced that they will be donating the shirts worn in the weekend fixture to the Croydon University Hospital so they can be sold to raise money for children's play equipment.

The club announced today that all shirts worn by their players would be signed and all money raised would be donated to the Croydon’s Power of Play appeal.

In an interview with the club website, Palace captain Luka Milivojević said 'As a team, we are really proud to be able to support Croydon’s Power of Play appeal. Many of us are parents ourselves, and we know when a child is sick it’s the small things that can help take their mind off feeling unwell.'

The auction for the shirts will begin at kick-off in the match, with the bidding set to end on Sunday the sixth of February.

It would be great for Liverpool to replicate the gesture and offer up their shirts as well as those worn by the Eagles in the fixture, however, no announcement has been made by the Reds as of yet.

