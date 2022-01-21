Crystal Palace to Donate Shirts From Liverpool Fixture to Croydon University Hospital
Liverpool's upcoming Premier League Opponents Crystal Palace have announced that they will be donating the shirts worn in the weekend fixture to the Croydon University Hospital so they can be sold to raise money for children's play equipment.
The club announced today that all shirts worn by their players would be signed and all money raised would be donated to the Croydon’s Power of Play appeal.
In an interview with the club website, Palace captain Luka Milivojević said 'As a team, we are really proud to be able to support Croydon’s Power of Play appeal. Many of us are parents ourselves, and we know when a child is sick it’s the small things that can help take their mind off feeling unwell.'
The auction for the shirts will begin at kick-off in the match, with the bidding set to end on Sunday the sixth of February.
Read More
It would be great for Liverpool to replicate the gesture and offer up their shirts as well as those worn by the Eagles in the fixture, however, no announcement has been made by the Reds as of yet.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings
- Watch: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Carabao Cup | EFL Cup
- Man of the Match: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool | Diogo Jota? Trent Alexander-Arnold?
- Report: Liverpool Looking To Seal Early Deal For Fulham Starlet Fabio Carvalho, Leeds, Southampton & West Ham All Interested
- Kaide Gordon: Just How Good Can The Liverpool Youngster Be?
- Report: Liverpool Contact Future Star Ronald Araujo To Tempt Him From Barcelona
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook