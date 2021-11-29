'Daylight Robbery' - Fans React To PSG's Lionel Messi Winning Seventh Ballon d'Or Award

The Ballon d'Or awards were held in Paris on Monday evening and PSG's Lionel Messi walked away with his seventh trophy. Fans have been having their say on social media and the reaction is mixed.

The 34 year old held off Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Jorginho who were 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Messi was part of a Barcelona team who finished third in La Liga, seven points behind Atletico Madrid.

His country, Argentina, however enjoyed more success beating Brazil in the final to win the Copa America.

The 'best player on the planet' shocked the football world when he made the switch from Barcelona to PSG in the summer.

Fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on Messi's seventh Ballon d'or.

'Daylight robbery. Lewandowski deserved it more.'

'THE GREATEST FOOTBALL PLAYER AND ATHLETE OF ALL TIME'

'Typical Messi/Ronaldo bias, there were more players this year who were way more deserving of this award'

'The Greatest there is. The Greatest there was. The Greatest there ever will be.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook