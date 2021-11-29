Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'Daylight Robbery' - Fans React To PSG's Lionel Messi Winning Seventh Ballon d'Or Award

Author:

The Ballon d'Or awards were held in Paris on Monday evening and PSG's Lionel Messi walked away with his seventh trophy. Fans have been having their say on social media and the reaction is mixed.

The 34 year old held off Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Jorginho who were 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Messi was part of a Barcelona team who finished third in La Liga, seven points behind Atletico Madrid.

His country, Argentina, however enjoyed more success beating Brazil in the final to win the Copa America.

The 'best player on the planet' shocked the football world when he made the switch from Barcelona to PSG in the summer.

Fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on Messi's seventh Ballon d'or.

Read More

'Daylight robbery. Lewandowski deserved it more.'

'THE GREATEST FOOTBALL PLAYER AND ATHLETE OF ALL TIME'

'Typical Messi/Ronaldo bias, there were more players this year who were way more deserving of this award'

'The Greatest there is. The Greatest there was. The Greatest there ever will be.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or
Articles

'Daylight Robbery' - Fans React To PSG's Lionel Messi Winning Seventh Ballon d'Or Award

just now
Lionel Messi
Non LFC

Official: Ballon D'or Top 3 - PSG's Lionel Messi In First, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski In Second And Chelsea's Jorginho In Third

7 minutes ago
Ballon D'or
Non LFC

Official: Ballon D'or Top 30 Announced As PSG And Argentina Forward Lionel Messi Wins Again

31 minutes ago
Ballon D'or
News

Official: Lionel Messi Crowned 2021 Ballon d'Or Winner

39 minutes ago
Gianluigi Donnarumma
News

Official: PSG Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Crowned 2021 Yashin Trophy Winner At Ballon d'Or Awards

50 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Breaking: Liverpool And Egypt Winger Mohamed Salah Finishes 7th Place In This Year's Ballon D'or As Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski And Karim Benzema Among Favourites

54 minutes ago
Alexia Putellas
News

Official: Barcelona's Alexia Putellas Crowned 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or Winner

1 hour ago
Pedri
News

Official: Pedri Crowned 2021 Kopa Trophy Winner At Ballon d'Or Awards

1 hour ago