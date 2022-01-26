Dejan Lovren Reveals his Best Moment In a Liverpool Shirt

Former Liverpool defender and Croatia international Dejan Lovren has revealed that his favorite moment in a Liverpool shirt was his 90+2 minute winner in the dramatic 4-3 win over Borussia Dortmund during a Q+A on his Twitter account.

The Reds needed one more goal to go through to the final of the Europa League and Lovren stepped up in dramatic fashion at the end of the game, heading in a James Milner cross.

The Croatian opened himself up to questions on his Twitter account to the joy of Liverpool fans across the globe.

Lovren also revealed that Karim Benzema is the best player he has ever played against during his career.

Lovren faced the French striker when Liverpool faced off against his side Real Madrid in the 2018/19 Champions League final in a game that saw the end of Loris Karius's Liverpool career.

Dejan Lovren

The defender spent six years at Anfield, winning a Champions League title and getting a runners-up medal in the Europa League and Carabao Cup, before moving on to Zenit St. Petersburg in 2020.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook