Divock Origi Top 5 Goals For Liverpool | AC Milan New Signing Leaves Reds As Club Legend

Divock Origi completed his move to Italian giants AC Milan this week, leaving Liverpool as a club legend. LFCTR take a look at the Belgian's top five goals in the famous red.

5. Title Race Still On

Despite Liverpool losing out to Manchester City in the title race in 2019, Divock Origi scored an incredible header in the last seconds of the match against Newcastle United.

The goal came after The Reds looked set for a 2-2 draw, until the Belgian came up clutch as per usual, as he leaped into the air and guide the ball beautifully into the top corner.

This goal was vital at this stage in the season and kept Liverpool's title race hopes alive. If Jurgen Klopp's men went on to win the league that season, I'm sure this goal would've been higher up. Watch the late drama here .

4. Everton's Worst Nightmare

Divock Origi will be remembered by the whole of Merseyside, however, the blue half will be nothing but bad memories.

He scored many goals against Everton, but this goal was the best finish out of them all. It was a goal that came in a match where a much-changed Liverpool side embarrassed their local rivals with a 5-2 victory.

Dejan Lovren played the greatest pass in his Liverpool career to find the Belgian forward on the edge of the box. Origi's touch was one thing but then to lob Jordan Pickford was something else. Watch the humiliation here .

3. Ninety Plus Six

Jordan Pickford. That is all. One of the most dramatic late winners in the club's history. A nothing volley by Virgil Van Dijk looped down to hit the tip of the crossbar.

A simple gather for the keeper, but not for Everton's number one. The England goalkeeper flapped at the ball and saw it drop past him, only for one man to punish him. Divock Origi.

The goal sent the home fans into jubilation and his manager into a frenzy he couldn't control. Jurgen Klopp ran onto the pitch to celebrate with Alisson Becker and with the commentary of Jamie Carragher, it will go down in the Merseyside Derby scrapbook. Watch Jordan Pickford struggle here .

IMAGO / Action Plus

2. Champions League Glory

You would think the Champions League-winning goal would be number one and it certainly could be seen as number one in some fans' eyes.

Liverpool dominated Tottenham in Madrid, however, a one-goal lead was enough to keep Mauricio Pochettino's side in the match. That was until Mr. Clutch stepped up.

Divock Origi being Divock Origi took the ball in the penalty box and smashed it into the far corner. The Reds lifted their sixth Champions League title and Origi was a huge reason why. Watch Liverpool win another Champions League here .

1. Corner Taken Quickly

Same year and only the semi-final, however, this goal was one of the greatest in Liverpool's history. This goal will be remembered for a lifetime, not within the Reds fanbase, but by all football fans.

The brilliance of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the lack of alertness from the Barcelona defence, and the composure of Divock Origi were all back up with some of the best commentaries you could hear.

'Corner taken quickly, Origi' will be four words engraved not only on the walls of Anfield but in the minds of every red supporter. This may have not been the Champions League final-winning goal, but it is Divock Origi's best in his Liverpool career. Watch the incredible moment here .

