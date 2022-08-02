England Lionesses European Championship Win And What It Will Do For Women's Football

England Lionesses made history on Sunday after beating Germany in the final of the European Championship in front of a sold-out Wembley, but what does this mean for the future of women's football

To get to the top, you must never give in. To become who you want to be, you must never give up. To change the narrative, you must never give out. England Lionesses have stood true to each sentence, inspiring girls across the country to aspire to stand by them too.

Sunday night's incredible match was not just a moment in the sport's history, it was a moment in British history.

Many girls and women have grown up being told 'you can't play with us'. Guess what? Yes, they can. In fact, they can do more than that. They can go on to become European champions.

A sport that was banned for 50 years for female participants has now deservedly become a headline spectacle for all to see.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The Women's Super League is just a month away and what a better advert for the game than what we witnessed at the weekend. A record-breaking attendance summed up a record-breaking tournament in terms of viewership and stadium goers.

Liverpool Women start their campaign away to Reading Women on Sunday 11th September, after being promoted as Champions last season.

This season could see a major increase in the popularity of the WSL following the success of the national side. The instant impact of the Lionesses' victory will be seen through the increase in numbers in attendance and the viewers of the matches.

However, the long-term impact will be even bigger. These extraordinary women have created a pedestal for girls and women hoping to follow in their footsteps.

As well as the England Women's national side, there are also many other inspirational women making a huge impact on the sport.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Her Game Too is a campaign run by female football fans to raise awareness of sexist abuse in the game. They do amazing work to kick out the disgusting abuse women receive in the sport.

Pioneers such as these are also role models for millions of girls around the UK. The same three sentences the England Women have stood true to are felt throughout these inspirational women.

Speaking exclusively with LFCTR, Liverpool Ambassador of Her Game Too and Liverpool fan Roopa Vyas had her say on the impact of England Lionesses' victory will have on women's football.

"I think we've already seen the positive effect it has had on football and the women's team should now get the respect they deserve. Young girls have been inspired by this because 'if you can see it, you can be it'.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

"Being Welsh, I really couldn't have any bitter feelings towards the Lionesses for their incredible achievement and the snowball effect this win will have on women's football across the UK.

"As someone who grew up with no exposure to women's football and the whole idea felt out of reach for me, it's so nice to see the opportunities that will come for young girls on the back of this.

"I'd really encourage people, especially those with young children, to go and watch their local women's team if they can.

A night to remember for football fans and the Lionesses. A night to build upon for the sport. Women's football is well and truly here to stay.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |