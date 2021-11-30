ESPN FC 100: Two Liverpool Players Ranked Number One Alongside Messi, Lewandowski, Oblak, Hakimi And Others

Two Liverpool players have ranked number one for their respective positions in the ESPN FC 100. Find out who they were here.

This is the sixth consecutive year that ESPN have run their annual rankings of the best 100 mens players and managers.

How The Lists Were Decided Upon

The ESPN website explains how the list was put together:

'During the October international break, 77 ESPN experts around the world from editors to writers, TV talent and former players made selections from a list of more than 300 players and managers. Moreover, if the name they wanted was not there, they had the option to add a write-in nomination.

'This is not simply a "best players in the world" megalist; The aim is to isolate specific areas of the pitch so comparisons can be made between those with similar roles. As such, every voter submitted 10 individual ballots, from which we crunched the numbers ahead of a final review by select writers and editors.'

Andrew Robertson

Liverpool left back Andrew Robertson came out on top in the best left back category beating off competition from Alphonso Davies and Theo Hernandez.

The top 10 left backs in the ESPNFC 100 were tweeted earlier today.

Sadio Mane

Senegal international Mane was the other Liverpool player to be ranked number one for his position.

The 29 year old held off Federico Chiesa and Raheem Sterling to be ESPN's top ranked winger.

Other Liverpool Representatives In The ESPN FC 100

Alisson Becker

Liverpool's Brazilian stopper was ranked number five in the best goalkeeper category which was won by Jan Oblak who beat Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG into second.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

23 year old right back Alexander-Arnold finished runner up to PSG's Achraf Hakimi in the right back category.

Virgil van Dijk

The Dutchman was ranked number ten in the centre-back category that was won by Ruben Dias. It would seem this is due to his absence through a serious knee injury and he would be much higher otherwise.

Mohamed Salah

The 29 year old Egyptian ranked number four in the forwards category behind winner Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

Jurgen Klopp

The Liverpool manager finished fourth in the best manager category behind winner Thomas Tuchel, Pep Guardiola and Roberto Mancini.

Klopp’s former player Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich was voted number one in the striker category.

