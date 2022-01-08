Every Player To Take Kick Off For Liverpool In The Premier League This Season

The most important part of any game of football - the kick off. Without a kick off then there is no game, we would be in a constant standstill waiting for the ball to be in play. The kick off is really the catalyst of the beautiful game and what’s even more important is who takes the kick off. Let’s have a look at each Liverpool player to take kick off this season.

There have been 20 league matches for Liverpool this season, let’s find out how many times the Reds have taken kick off and who took the most kick offs. Stick around to the end of the article for full stats on kick offs.

Norwich 0-3 Liverpool

An easy win for Liverpool to open the season against the Canaries. There was no Liverpool kick off taken in the first half but Mo Salah opened the second half with an exceptional kick off.

Liverpool 2-0 Burnley

The second game brought Liverpool their second win, this time over Burnley. For the first time this season, Liverpool had a first half kick off which was taken by youngster Harvey Elliott, his first ever kick off for the Reds.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

The first draw of the season came against Chelsea with Liverpool also conceding their first goal of the season. The Blues scored in the first half which resulted in Roberto Firmino taking his first kick off of the season. The second half was opened by another Harvey Elliott kick off.

Leeds 0-3 Liverpool

The Reds returned to their winning ways at Elland Road with another three goal scoring session. The only kick off taken by a man in red was from Thiago in the second half, his first of the season.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace

Back to back 3-0 wins for the reds, this time against London’s finest. For the second game running, Thiago took Liverpool’s kick off in the second half.

Brentford 3-3 Liverpool

This draw resulted in the most kick offs taken by Liverpool so far this season. Jordan Henderson kicked off the game in the first half and soon took kick off again for Brentford’s first goal. The Bees’ second and third goals caused Mo Salah to take kick off twice in this game.

Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City

Back to back draws for Liverpool, this time against the champions. The first half was yet again kicked off by Henderson who also went on to take the last kick off of the game for City’s second goal of this scintillating match. The title holder’s first goal resulted in Roberto Firmino taking his second kick off of the season.

Watford 0-5 Liverpool

Liverpool bested Watford by five goals for the third time in three years, but who took the single kick off for the Reds? Naby Keïta came in to take his first kick off of the season.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool

Two five goal thrashings in two games caused Liverpool to not take many kick offs at all. The man in the centre circle was Naby again taking an excellent kick off.

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

Liverpool’s hot streak was halted by the Seagulls but at least it gave us three kick offs. Keïta took his third kick off in a row to start the game but was taken off kick off by the captain. Henderson took a brace of kick offs that came from Brighton’s brace of goals.

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool

Liverpool’s first defeat of the season is a sad affair for everyone who doesn’t enjoy watching many kick offs. In an unprecedented turn of events, Jordan Henderson took four kick offs in a single match. What an achievement.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

Back to winning ways for Liverpool means back to singular kick offs. Former Gunner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain takes his first kick off of the season to start the match.

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

The amount of Liverpool clean sheets this season could make one think the Reds don’t enjoy taking kick offs. Anyhow, Jordan Henderson keeps up his prolific record by starting the second half with a tremendous kick off.

Everton 1-4 Liverpool

It’s a Merseyside mauling as Liverpool score four, however, the Everton goal does mean we got to see more than one kick off from the Redmen. Thiago took control by taking the kick off that started the game and Henderson makes another appearance by taking the kick off after the Everton goal.

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

This game will probably be remembered by the late Divock Origi winner but I will always remember it for Jordan Henderson’s 13th kick off of the season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard makes his first return back to Anfield only for current captain Jordan Henderson to steal the spotlight by taking a perfect kick off to start the second half.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle

An early Jonjo Shelvey goal against his former employers made this game exciting from the off as we were guaranteed at least two kick offs from Liverpool. That man again, Henderson took the kick off after conceding. Oxlade-Chamberlain made another appearance by kicking off the second half.

Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool

A game that many took frustration from because of the refereeing saw myself take frustration from a different aspect. Roberto Firmino took the third kick off which was a result of the Son equaliser; this kick off robbed Naby Keïta of his first hattrick of kick offs as he had taken the kick off from Kane’s opener and the opening kick off of the second half.

Leicester 1-0 Liverpool

For the first time this season, Liverpool did not force the opponent to take more than one kick off as they suffered another defeat. Both the kick off from the Leicester goal and the kick off to start the game were taken by Jordan Henderson.

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool

Towards the end of the first half, Liverpool fans must have been shocked to see James Milner take kick off, his first of the season, after Chelsea’s first goal. Chelsea’s second goal saw Henderson take kick off, as did the start of the second half, giving Henderson another brace of kick offs.

Now that all the individual games have been covered, let’s look at the statistics so far for Liverpool kick offs.

Liverpool Kick Offs Taken This Season - 37

Most Kick Offs Taken:

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Jordan Henderson - 19

Naby Keïta - 5

Mohamed Salah/Thiago - 3

It’s clear to see that Jordan Henderson is the Kick Off King and should only be addressed as so. Congratulations captain!

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook