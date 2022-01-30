Everything You Need to Know About Liverpool’s New Colombian Attacker Luis Diaz

Liverpool recently bought Colombian winger Luis Diaz for a deal worth €60 million from FC Porto.

The coup of this versatile attacker who has the ability to play across the front three is a lethal addition to an already outstanding quartet of attackers in Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and the current best player in the world, Mohamed Salah.

So here is a chance for Liverpool fans to get to know their latest attacking sensation, Luis Diaz, a little better.

Diaz started his professional football career as a midfielder in the Colombian club Barranquilla about six years ago.

In 2017, he moved to the Colombian club, Atlético Juno. There, he started showing signs of being a clever attacker with speed, trickery, and composed finishing. He did not go unnoticed and joined FC Porto in 2019.

Then, after 2-3 good seasons at Porto, swoops in Liverpool.

It is common knowledge that FSG is quite shrewd when it comes to spending heavily compared to title rivals Chelsea, Manchester City and arch rivals Manchester United.

Now to set the context of why Liverpool was looking to add another attacker to an already illustrious line-up of goal scorers. Let us try and understand the fundamental issues that Klopp and his staff were looking to solve.

Hence, what allowed the board to make such an expensive signing?

Other than the recent past, Roberto Firmino has been shooting blanks and has ended up on the bench. Compared to a few years ago, the drop in his levels might have been the trigger that made Klopp dip into the market.

Firmino is the glue that stitches the midfield to our attack. His ability to drop deep, recover the ball, and play intricate passes is something Liverpool lacked.

IMAGO / PA Images

He has managed to find some of that form in the recent past. He has gotten his mojo back. But does he start over Jota when he is fit, and Mane and Salah are back from the AFCON? I highly doubt it.

In addition to that, Mane's goals have also dried up. Don't get me wrong; he is still a lethal asset on the left wing. However, he has not been able to find the finishing touches that he did a couple of seasons back. (No, I am not implying he has to go or needs to be sold!)

The fact is, he is not the same player in front of goal as we saw when he initially joined. His goal contributions have dipped, and in some instances, we have seen him take an extra touch when not needed and miss a few goals that should have hit the back of the net.

So, essentially Klopp needs to find an answer to possibly two problems with a limited budget.

There enters Luis Diaz. The versatility of the boy all across the front line, his sheer persistence of keeping the ball at his feet, his trickery and eye for a pass as well goal makes him the best fit.

His marvellous injury record ensures that he will be available for most of the season. Other than his availability, he can play multiple roles at Liverpool. Diaz can replace either one of the two, given that they are entering the last year and a half of each other their contracts.

A simple example of his ability to run with the ball, make space, shoot and score, is the goal that he scored against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

His ability to shoot from outside the box is better than all of Liverpool’s forwards. It means that he adds another dimension to Liverpool peppering their opponent's goal. A sample of his ability around the ‘D’ is the last goal in the video below. Do not miss his finishing ability in the other goals in the video below.

Diaz is very comfortable with the ball at his feet. As a result, many of Klopp's wingers find multiple opportunities to carry the ball either down the flank or cut in and find a pass or a scoring opportunity. This is something that Diaz does day in and day out for both club and country.

In fact, in the Copa America, his dribbling ability and dropping of the shoulder to beat a defender was compared to some of the best players in the world particularly, Neymar and Luis Figo.

Even though it might not come off as such, Diaz's advantage over most skilled wingers is his physical strength. He can hold off defenders and stand up to defensive pressure. His trickery and pace make it a nightmare for most opposition fullbacks.

His speed and ability with the ball at his feet also increase the chances of getting free-kicks in dangerous positions—something Trent Alexander Arnold will love.

Currently, Diaz is one of the best offensive players in the Primeira Liga. There are, in fact, many who believe that he is one of the best Colombian football players ever.

That being said, one of his best attributes is his effectiveness in front of goal. He is highly skilled and prefers to make offensive runs towards the goal whenever he gets the chance to.

At the time of writing this piece, in the Primeira Liga this season, Luis Diaz ranks in the top three for the following statistics:

• Shots on goal - 63

• Successful take-ons - 46

• Chances created - 39

• Goals Scored - 14

Another great example of his effectiveness in front of goal was the one he scored against Argentina. Once he receives the ball, he immediately dashes and finishes from a very tight angle.

Now, he is not the best dribbler in the world; however, he might be a part of the top 10. Coupled with his ability to finish, physicality, and sheer smartness, he is on the verge of becoming an integral part of Liverpool's future over the next five seasons.

Regarding his transfer to the Premier League, there was a lot of chatter and buzz. He has turned down offers from Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United to wait to get his dream move of playing at Anfield under Klopp.

For many Liverpool fans, him dissing their rivals has already been a boss move.

As for the marketing side of things, this move is a great marketing move for Liverpool. It guarantees entrance into the South American market, which is currently saturated with La Liga fans, mainly those who support Real Madrid and Barcelona.

During Jota's transfer, Dirk Kuyt had mentioned "What a great signing Diogo Jota has been. His arrival in September 2020 just gave the feeling that even the top players – the brilliant front three – had to fight for their place in the team. Competition like that is so helpful." With the addition of Diaz, the competition for places only grows.

Overall, this is a great move for both the club and the player. Klopp and the board certainly have one eye on the future. With the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Jota, and the imminent arrival of Luis Diaz, the future of Liverpool looks to be in good hands.

Adding to that the fact that Tyler Morton, Kaide Gordon and Connor Bradley are all under the age of 20, things are looking good for the Anfield faithful.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Klopp is assembling a talented and young squad that has the potential to deliver over the next decade or so.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook