Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp a ‘Father Figure’ to Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

Author:

Bayern Munich star man Robert Lewandowski has described Jurgen Klopp as a 'father figure' to him. 

The Polish striker spent four years playing for Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, they won the Bundesliga twice in this time. As well as a German Cup and German Super Cup, before Lewandowski's departure to Bayern Munich in 2014.

The striker shared a short story which is available on The Player Tribune.

The story began: "Jurgen Klopp was not only a father figure to me, as a coach he was like the ‘bad’ teacher and I mean that in the best sense of the word.

"It was 2010, and I had been a few months at Borussia Dortmund. I was desperate to make my mark and Jurgen wanted to challenge me. So we made a little bet.

"If I scored 10 goals in a training session, he'd give me 50 Euros. If I didn't, i'd give him 50 Euros. The first few weeks, i had to pay up almost every time."

The 33-year-old went on to say how after a number of months, he began winning the money. At which point Klopp unsurprisingly intervened to stop the agreement.

Read More

"He was not content to let you be a B student, you know? Jurgen wanted A+ students. He didn't want it for him. He wanted it for you."

Jurgen Klopp

It carried on to say how one weekend the players turned up to training after having had the weekend off. "There's a classic trick when a player has been out drinking. Eat a lot of garlic the morning after, so that you breathe doesn't stink of alcohol," said Lewandowski.

Klopp came in for training that day and could smell something in the dressing room, "he was like a hunting dog."

The short story ends with the quote from Lewandowski: "The lesson: Never try to fool Jurgen Klopp. The man's too smart!"

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp Robert Lewandowski
Articles

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp a ‘Father Figure’ to Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

56 seconds ago
Sadio Mane
News

Sadio Mane Available for Liverpool’s Game Against Arsenal After Injury Concern With Senegal

22 minutes ago
Karim Adeyemi
Transfers

Reports: Liverpool Dealt Blow as Borussia Dortmund Ready to Bid for Karim Adeyemi

39 minutes ago
Divock Origi
News

Sky Reporter Provides Update On Liverpool Striker Divock Origi's Injury During Wales Belgium Clash

1 hour ago
John w Henry
Articles

Why John Henry's FSG Must Step up to Protect Liverpool’s Future

1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Report: Update On Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson's Injury And Chances Of Featuring Against Arsenal

1 hour ago
Andrew Robertson
News

Report: Andy Robertson Injury Update Ahead Of Arsenal Premier League Clash

2 hours ago
Gleison Bremer
Transfers

Liverpool In Pole Position To Sign Torino Defender Gleison Bremer

3 hours ago