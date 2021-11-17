Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp a ‘Father Figure’ to Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich star man Robert Lewandowski has described Jurgen Klopp as a 'father figure' to him.

The Polish striker spent four years playing for Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, they won the Bundesliga twice in this time. As well as a German Cup and German Super Cup, before Lewandowski's departure to Bayern Munich in 2014.

The striker shared a short story which is available on The Player Tribune.

The story began: "Jurgen Klopp was not only a father figure to me, as a coach he was like the ‘bad’ teacher and I mean that in the best sense of the word.

"It was 2010, and I had been a few months at Borussia Dortmund. I was desperate to make my mark and Jurgen wanted to challenge me. So we made a little bet.

"If I scored 10 goals in a training session, he'd give me 50 Euros. If I didn't, i'd give him 50 Euros. The first few weeks, i had to pay up almost every time."

The 33-year-old went on to say how after a number of months, he began winning the money. At which point Klopp unsurprisingly intervened to stop the agreement.

"He was not content to let you be a B student, you know? Jurgen wanted A+ students. He didn't want it for him. He wanted it for you."

It carried on to say how one weekend the players turned up to training after having had the weekend off. "There's a classic trick when a player has been out drinking. Eat a lot of garlic the morning after, so that you breathe doesn't stink of alcohol," said Lewandowski.

Klopp came in for training that day and could smell something in the dressing room, "he was like a hunting dog."

The short story ends with the quote from Lewandowski: "The lesson: Never try to fool Jurgen Klopp. The man's too smart!"

