Fantasy Premier League: Liverpool Player Prices And If They're Good Enough To Make Your FPL Team | Goalkeepers & Defenders

A new Premier League season only means one thing, a new Fantasy Premier League season. LFCTR take a look at the prices of each Liverpool player and if they should be making your FPL teams. The first part is all about goalkeepers and defenders.

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker 5.5 - The most expensive keeper in the fantasy league alongside both Ederson and Hugo Lloris. If you do have the money, this lad is worth it, especially with the best defence in world football in front of him. Recommended.

Caoimhin Kelleher 4.0 - Unless Alisson gets injured then Kelleher will unfortunately be saved for cup matches, not one for the FPL teams. Hard to back.

Adrian 4.0 - Somehow same price as Kelleher. If the Irishman will struggle to find game time, Adrian certainly will.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold 7.5 - A fantasy team dream. Trent can do it all, keep clean sheets, get assists, get goals and best of all get man of the matches. I urge you to get him into your team.

Virgil Van Dijk 6.5 - The best defender in the world is nailed on for a lot of clean sheets, but the size of him also makes him dangerous in the box. Get him in if you have the money, but others preferred.

Joel Matip 6 - Again clean sheets is highly likely, but with Matip, so are successful dribbles. However, it is unknown who is going to be Virg's partner, so would be a risk.

Ibrahima Konate 5 - Like Matip, his selection is unknown, but if you do pick him then expect points. His dominance in corners only ends one way, goals, goals and more goals. Wouldn't say no.

Andy Robertson 7 - If Robbo can find form then it would be a good pick. Him and Trent have Darwin Nunez to aim for, which only increases the chances for points. See how he starts the season, one to bring in later on.

Joe Gomez 4.5 - Unfortunately finds too much competition in front of him to cement a solid place into the side. On that note, he won't be popular in FPL teams, but that may change if he can push his way into Jurgen Klopp's side. Keep an eye on.

Kostas Tsimikas 4.5 - If Robbo does continue his poor form, Tsimikas at 4.5 could well be a steal. His performances have never let the fans down. One to watch.

Calvin Ramsey 4 - Will be back up to Trent, so game time will be limited. If he impresses Jurgen Klopp, then he may be brought in when Trent needs rest. Wouldn't risk it.

Nat Phillips 4 - He will likely leave, but if he stays, unless a freak injury crisis hits again, he won't play.

Rhys Williams 4 - Exactly the same as Phillips and exactly the same outcome.

Neco Williams 4 - If you fancy Neco to smash it at Nottingham Forest then get him now whilst his price is down, as it will only increase. Take a chance.

Sepp Van Der Berg 4 - Will be loaned out to Championship.

Ben Davies 4 - Another likely to be sold.

