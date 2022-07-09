Fantasy Premier League: Liverpool Player Prices And If They're Good Enough To Make Your FPL Team | Midfielders & Forwards

A new Premier League season only means one thing, a new Fantasy Premier League season. LFCTR take a look at the prices of each Liverpool player and if they should be making your FPL teams. The second part is all about midfielders and forwards.

IMAGO / PA Images

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah 13 - The best player in the league is the biggest price for a reason, and that reason is points. A new deal for Salah can only spur him on to continue to break records. Expensive but will back it up.

Jordan Henderson 5.5 - This is a tough one, as his starting place is up for grabs. If Naby Keita stays fit, I believe Klopp prefers him to the captain. May also lose a place to formation change. Wouldn't recommend.

Fabhino 5.5 - Liverpool's midfield is heavily reliant on Fabinho and when he is missing, the drop-off as a whole team is noticeable. Many man of the matches back reasoning to pick the Brazilian in your team. Decent price.

IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

Thiago Alcantara 5.5 - Thiago is now starting to come into his own, which is scary for the rest of the league. If he plays at his best, he could easily add more numbers to his game when it comes to goal contributions. Another decent shout.

Luis Diaz 8 - Luis Diaz revitalised Liverpool's season after coming halfway, now imagine him with a full pre-season with Jurgen Klopp. Is that enough to pick him in your team?

Naby Keita 5 - May well be a bargain if he can replace Henderson at the RCM position. Certainly offers more of an attacking threat than his competition. One to keep an eye on throughout the season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 5 - Jurgen Klopp doesn't pick him, so pick him at your peril.

Curtis Jones 5 - May get stints as a left-winger or a no.10 position if the formation were to change. Wouldn't recommend right now, but as the season goes on, things may change.

Harvey Elliot 5 - Could easily work his way into the starting XI if he plays like he can. Whether it be in place of Jordan Henderson's role or as a no.10 in a 4-2-3-1 formation, then at that price, may be worth a punt.

Fabio Carvalho 5.5 - Another player that might be worth putting in your team. Again, relies on a formation change so he can play the no.10 role, plus on the left, he has too much competition for him to be a starter. Wait for this pick.

James Milner 4.5 - Hard to put a statement forward into recommending picking Milner. Will only come on to see games out and would have to rely on a penalty given to add any goal contributions within that time. Would be a mistake picking him.

Forwards

Diogo Jota 9 - Unfortunately for Jota, he has been pushed out of the first team. May start if Klopp doesn't believe Nunez is ready yet, but you'd have to wait to find that out. He is a goal machine if he does play often.

Darwin Nunez 9 - This player excites me. With the number of chances this Liverpool side creates, Nunez has every opportunity to score many goals. His ability to go out wide also adds promise to adding assists to his game. Highly recommend.

Roberto Firmino 8 - Would have to rely on the formation change and play deeper in a no.10 role if he wants to start matches. If that does happen then a back-to-best Bobby would be very interesting. Another player that is a waiting game on whether to pick him in your FPL team.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |