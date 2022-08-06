Fantasy Premier League: Top 10 Players Most Picked So Far Including Just Two Liverpool Players
The Premier League is back tonight and the FPL is at the front of everyone's minds. Here are the top 10 most picked players in the competition so far.
Fantasy Premier League goes hand in hand with the return of the Premier League. Everyone has their team names. Everyone has their leagues. Everyone has their players, but who are the top picks? How many of these players are in your teams?
10. Andreas Pereira - Fulham
Periera couldn't quite make it at Manchester United, but a new start for the creative midfielder could be exactly what he needs. He has plenty of talent but has ultimately failed at a big club. A huge 25.7% of players see that and have picked him for their sides.
9. Ivan Peresic - Tottenham
This transfer came from nowhere, but he is a very good player to have in the squad. The Croatian is usually a winger but FPL this season has him down as a defender, which has had a massive impact on why he has so many picks. 26% of players have Spurs' new signing in their teams.
8. Harry Kane - Tottenham
A very popular choice for a reason. Harry Kane is a usual name at the top of the goalscoring chart. No matter who is Tottenham's manager, the English forward guarantees goals. 29% of players have picked Kane.
7. Neco Williams - Neco Williams
This is a shock to see in the top 10, but if people are predicting that Nottingham Forest are going to have a good season then it makes sense. He was never going to get into the Liverpool team, but he will be key in his new side's season if they are to perform. A big 29.3% of managers have him in their side.
6. Reece James - Chelsea
One major reason why Reece James is sixth is that Chelsea had to rely on him for goals last season. The full-back did not just do his job at the back but became the main output going forward. 40.7% of managers think the same could happen again.
5. Erling Haaland - Manchester City
Surprisingly low down the pecking order with the amount of hype surrounding him. The former Borussia Dortmund star is one of the best strikers in the world, but will he be able to handle it in the Premier League? Nearly half of the managers think so at 43.5%.
4. Joao Cancelo - Manchester City
Only two Manchester City players make the top 10 and not one of them is De Bruyne. Cancelo is a popular pick due to him possibly moving further forward in position. City's pursuit of a left-back suggests the Portuguese defender may play in midfield. 45.3% of players have picked the versatile full-back.
3. Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
The first of two Liverpool players on the list is the assist king himself, Trent Alexander-Arnold. With a proper number 9 now to aim for, it makes sense for many people to back him this season to add points to their sides. Over half of the players have picked the generational talent, 59.7%.
2. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
The only reason why the Egyptian King is not number one is his price, even then, the amount of managers that have picked him shows how good he is. Top goalscorer and top assister last season and looking sharp as ever in pre-season. 61.7% of players have picked Salah.
1. Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal
And here we have it. The number one pick in FPL's 2022/23 season is Arsenal's, Gabriel Jesus. An unbelievable pre-season has everyone licking their lips as they see the Brazilian being the key to unlocking the top four door for The Gunners. 76.4% of managers him in in their side!
