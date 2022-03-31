FIFA 2022 World Cup Simulated Draw - England To Face Germany & USA To Battle Favourites Brazil

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place on Friday and LFC Transfer Room have done our own simulated draw to see how things could pan out.

There are some fascinating groups in our draw with many Liverpool players facing mouth watering clashes.

In Group D, Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk will face current World Champions France and Senegal where he will face off against teammate Sadio Mane.

Jordan Henderson's England were drawn alongside familiar rivals Germany in Group F and Liverpool's Brazilian contingent were drawn with the USA in Group H.

Details of when and how to watch the real draw for the 2022 World Cup can be found HERE.

Simulated Draw Details

Group A

Qatar

Uruguay

Poland

Costa Rica or New Zealand

Group B

Portugal

Mexico

South Korea

Cameroon

Group C

Spain

Denmark

Japan

Ghana

Group D

France

Netherlands

Senegal

Canada

Group E

Argentina

Croatia

Serbia

Saudi Arabia

Group F

England

Germany

Iran

Ecuador

Group G

Belgium

Switzerland

Morocco

UAE/Australia or Peru

Group H

Brazil

USA

Tunisia

Scotland/Ukraine or Wales

