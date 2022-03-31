FIFA 2022 World Cup Simulated Draw - England To Face Germany & USA To Battle Favourites Brazil
The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place on Friday and LFC Transfer Room have done our own simulated draw to see how things could pan out.
There are some fascinating groups in our draw with many Liverpool players facing mouth watering clashes.
In Group D, Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk will face current World Champions France and Senegal where he will face off against teammate Sadio Mane.
Jordan Henderson's England were drawn alongside familiar rivals Germany in Group F and Liverpool's Brazilian contingent were drawn with the USA in Group H.
Details of when and how to watch the real draw for the 2022 World Cup can be found HERE.
Simulated Draw Details
Group A
Qatar
Uruguay
Poland
Costa Rica or New Zealand
Group B
Portugal
Mexico
South Korea
Cameroon
Group C
Spain
Denmark
Japan
Ghana
Group D
France
Netherlands
Read More
Senegal
Canada
Group E
Argentina
Croatia
Serbia
Saudi Arabia
Group F
England
Germany
Iran
Ecuador
Group G
Belgium
Switzerland
Morocco
UAE/Australia or Peru
Group H
Brazil
USA
Tunisia
Scotland/Ukraine or Wales
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- England Manager Gareth Southgate Gives Liverpool Transfer Boost In Their Pursuit Of Jude Bellingham | International Break
- Reliable Journalist Discusses How FSG May Follow A Familiar Path To Replace Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool
- Report: Journalist Says It Would Be A 'Surprise' If This Player Stays At Liverpool Next Year
- Liverpool Have 'Agreement In Principle' To Sign Fabio Carvalho From Fulham
- Report: Aurelien Tchouameni 'Wants' Premier League Move As Real Madrid Join The Race Alongside Liverpool And Manchester United
- Report: Liverpool 'Genuinely Interested' In French International Playing Bundesliga Football As Possible Mohamed Salah Replacement
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok