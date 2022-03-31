Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

FIFA 2022 World Cup Simulated Draw - England To Face Germany & USA To Battle Favourites Brazil

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place on Friday and LFC Transfer Room have done our own simulated draw to see how things could pan out.

There are some fascinating groups in our draw with many Liverpool players facing mouth watering clashes.

In Group D, Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk will face current World Champions France and Senegal where he will face off against teammate Sadio Mane.

Virgil van Dijk

Jordan Henderson's England were drawn alongside familiar rivals Germany in Group F and Liverpool's Brazilian contingent were drawn with the USA in Group H.

Details of when and how to watch the real draw for the 2022 World Cup can be found HERE.

FIFA World Cup Draw

Simulated Draw Details

Group A

Qatar

Uruguay

Poland

Costa Rica or New Zealand

Group B

Portugal 

Mexico

South Korea

Cameroon

Group C

Spain

Denmark

Japan

Ghana

Group D

France

Netherlands

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Senegal

Canada

Group E

Argentina

Croatia

Serbia 

Saudi Arabia

Group F

England

Germany

Iran

Ecuador

Group G

Belgium

Switzerland

Morocco

UAE/Australia or Peru

Group H

Brazil

USA

Tunisia

Scotland/Ukraine or Wales

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

World Cup
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw - When Is It?, How To Watch, Qualified Teams, Format, Seeded Teams, Pot Details

By Neil Andrew26 minutes ago
Liverpool in Thailand
News

Confirmed: Liverpool Pencil In July Friendly With Manchester United As Part Of Far East Tour

By Zubin Daver1 hour ago
Imago/ PA Images
Match Coverage

Flashback: Watford 0-5 Liverpool | Big Match Build-Up | Mohamed Salah Sublime As Reds Run Riot

By Julian Prahalathan2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'The Best Pub In Liverpool' - Jurgen Klopp On Where He Considers His 'Safe Place' In The Main Stand At Anfield

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Beat Real Madrid & European Giants To Signing Of Fulham Sensation Fabio Carvalho

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Report: Surprising Injury Update Emerges For Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Arsenal Women
Non LFC

VfL Wolfsburg v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Women's Champions League | Quarter-Final

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
World Cup
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 - Who Has Qualified For Qatar? What Is Left To Be Decided?

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago