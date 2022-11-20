Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022: Five Liverpool Midfield Transfer Targets Who Will Be In Action In Qatar

IMAGO / PA Images

FIFA World Cup 2022: Five Liverpool Midfield Transfer Targets Who Will Be In Action In Qatar

Could Liverpool make a move for any of these World Cup stars in January?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool's midfield issues have been well-documented over recent months and speculation is rife that Jurgen Klopp will start refreshing that area of his squad over the next 12 months.

Here are five players who will be in World Cup action in Qatar that Liverpool have been linked with.

Jurgen Klopp

Enzo Fernandez (Benfica/Argentina)

Despite only signing for Benfica in the summer, the 21-year-old is already being linked with a move away and Liverpool have been credited with an interest.

Fernandez has a fantastic passing range and supreme technical ability although it has been reported that the Primeira Liga outfit have inserted a €100million release clause into his contract which could prove to be a stumbling block for the Reds.

Enzo Fernandez Liverpool Target and Benfica Player

Youri Tielemans (Leicester City/Belgium)

Youri Tielemans

The Belgian is out of contract at the end of the season and many thought he would be sold during the summer as Leicester's last opportunity to cash in on the player.

Despite scoring some magnificent goals, doubts remain about whether he has the engine for a Jurgen Klopp midfield role.

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/England)

There is no secret that Klopp and Liverpool have been interested in Dortmund's 19-year-old sensation for some time and are reported to be leading the race to sign him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

They are likely to face stiff competition from Real Madrid however who pipped them in the summer to the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni.

Jude Bellingham

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid/Uruguay)

Federico Valverde

Uruguayan Valverde has been in sensational form for Los Blancos this season and would appear to be a perfect fit for Liverpool's midfield.

It seems unlikely however that Real would even consider selling the 24-year-old who continues to improve every season meaning Liverpool's interest will remain just that.

Moises Caicedo (Brighton & Hove Albion/Ecuador)

The Ecuadorian has exploded onto the scene and is already wanted by some of Europe's biggest clubs despite only having played 22 Premier League matches.

Moises Caicedo

Liverpool are reported to be keen admirers of the 21-year-old who could be available in January for a hefty fee.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Bukayo Saka
Match Coverage

England Team News: Report Suggests Bukayo Saka Will Start Over Phil Foden In World Cup Opener Against Iran

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
World Cup

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day One - Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

By Damon Carr
Christian Pulisic
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: USA v Wales, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Harry Kane
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Top Scorers, Golden Boot Race

By Neil Andrew
King Power Stadium Leicester Flag
Articles

Premier League Fan Review Of The Season So Far: Leicester City

By Damon Carr
James Maddison
Quotes

England: John Barnes On James Maddison, Who Should Play Right-Back & How Southgate Will Set-Up

By Alex Caddick
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal v Netherlands, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar v Ecuador, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew