FIFA World Cup 2022: Five Liverpool Midfield Transfer Targets Who Will Be In Action In Qatar

Liverpool's midfield issues have been well-documented over recent months and speculation is rife that Jurgen Klopp will start refreshing that area of his squad over the next 12 months.

Here are five players who will be in World Cup action in Qatar that Liverpool have been linked with.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Enzo Fernandez (Benfica/Argentina)

Despite only signing for Benfica in the summer, the 21-year-old is already being linked with a move away and Liverpool have been credited with an interest.

Fernandez has a fantastic passing range and supreme technical ability although it has been reported that the Primeira Liga outfit have inserted a €100million release clause into his contract which could prove to be a stumbling block for the Reds.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero Youri Tielemans (Leicester City/Belgium) IMAGO / Xinhua

The Belgian is out of contract at the end of the season and many thought he would be sold during the summer as Leicester's last opportunity to cash in on the player.

Despite scoring some magnificent goals, doubts remain about whether he has the engine for a Jurgen Klopp midfield role.

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/England)

There is no secret that Klopp and Liverpool have been interested in Dortmund's 19-year-old sensation for some time and are reported to be leading the race to sign him.

They are likely to face stiff competition from Real Madrid however who pipped them in the summer to the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni.

IMAGO / Sportimage Federico Valverde (Real Madrid/Uruguay) IMAGO / Action Plus

Uruguayan Valverde has been in sensational form for Los Blancos this season and would appear to be a perfect fit for Liverpool's midfield.

It seems unlikely however that Real would even consider selling the 24-year-old who continues to improve every season meaning Liverpool's interest will remain just that.

Moises Caicedo (Brighton & Hove Albion/Ecuador)

The Ecuadorian has exploded onto the scene and is already wanted by some of Europe's biggest clubs despite only having played 22 Premier League matches.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool are reported to be keen admirers of the 21-year-old who could be available in January for a hefty fee.

