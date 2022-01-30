Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

First Look at Liverpool's New Signing Luis Diaz in Liverpool Home Kit

Liverpool are close to completing the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto and Reds' fans don't have to wait long to see what the Colombian will look like in a Liverpool kit.

Luis Diaz reportedly completed his medical to become a Liverpool FC player ahead of a big-money move to Anfield this January.

Liverpool Kit

News broke on Friday suggesting the Reds had hijacked Tottenham's attempts to sign the 25-year old by agreeing a transfer for €45million plus €15million add ons with the Primeira Liga club.

Read More

With the Colombian still on international duty for his national side, it looks like Liverpool fans will have to wait a few weeks to see the new signing in a Liverpool kit.

However, thanks to @Transfers on Twitter, they have an amazing edit showing fans what to expect when he eventually is pictured wearing the famous red kit.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Liverpool Kit
Articles

First Look at Liverpool's New Signing Luis Diaz in Liverpool Home Kit

just now
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Everton's Failure Leads To Liverpool's Gain In Luis Diaz Transfer From Porto

1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson Youri Tielemans
Transfers

Report: Youri Tielemans To Leave Leicester At End Of Season With Liverpool 'The Next Step In His Career'

2 hours ago
Luis Diaz Alisson Joel Matip Porto
Transfers

Breaking: Journalist Confirms Luis Diaz Is Now A Liverpool Player After Transfer From FC Porto

3 hours ago
Diogo Jota Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Articles

Who Will Be The Fastest Player At Liverpool? Highest Speeds Recorded This Season Revealed For Salah, Mane, Diaz & Jota

4 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Breaking: Reports Claim Luis Diaz Has Completed Liverpool Medical Ahead Of January Transfer From FC Porto

5 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Talks To Sign Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, Following The Transfer Of Luis Diaz From Porto

5 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Reports: Liverpool Reach Transfer Agreement To Sign FC Porto Star Luis Diaz

5 hours ago