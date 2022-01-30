First Look at Liverpool's New Signing Luis Diaz in Liverpool Home Kit

Liverpool are close to completing the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto and Reds' fans don't have to wait long to see what the Colombian will look like in a Liverpool kit.

Luis Diaz reportedly completed his medical to become a Liverpool FC player ahead of a big-money move to Anfield this January.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

News broke on Friday suggesting the Reds had hijacked Tottenham's attempts to sign the 25-year old by agreeing a transfer for €45million plus €15million add ons with the Primeira Liga club.

With the Colombian still on international duty for his national side, it looks like Liverpool fans will have to wait a few weeks to see the new signing in a Liverpool kit.

However, thanks to @Transfers on Twitter, they have an amazing edit showing fans what to expect when he eventually is pictured wearing the famous red kit.

