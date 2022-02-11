'Fits Like A Glove', 'Baller' - Liverpool Fans React To Sensational Luis Diaz Debut Against Leicester
Liverpool fans could not wait to take to social media to have their say about the fine debut of Luis Diaz in Thursday night's 2-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield.
The Colombian international looked at home immediately in his first start since his transfer from Porto, as he teamed up brilliantly with Andy Robertson down the left hand side for Liverpool.
A goal in each half from Diogo Jota gave the Reds the victory and fans took to Twitter to have their say about new teammate Diaz.
'Never seen a player settle into a Liverpool team so quickly and easily.'
'Best Premier League debut I’ve seen for a long long time from any player in anytime. Including our own! Pity he didn’t cap it off with a goal. But I love how hard he was prepared to get stuck in and fight for the ball whilst having an incredible touch and sight for a pass'
'What a signing. Fits like a glove.'
'Looked class yesterday. Hope he gets a start either this weekend or in the Champions League next week'
'Baller, it’s only the beginning'
