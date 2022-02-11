Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Fits Like A Glove', 'Baller' - Liverpool Fans React To Sensational Luis Diaz Debut Against Leicester

Liverpool fans could not wait to take to social media to have their say about the fine debut of Luis Diaz in Thursday night's 2-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield.

The Colombian international looked at home immediately in his first start since his transfer from Porto, as he teamed up brilliantly with Andy Robertson down the left hand side for Liverpool.

A goal in each half from Diogo Jota gave the Reds the victory and fans took to Twitter to have their say about new teammate Diaz.

'Never seen a player settle into a Liverpool team so quickly and easily.'

'Best Premier League debut I’ve seen for a long long time from any player in anytime. Including our own! Pity he didn’t cap it off with a goal. But I love how hard he was prepared to get stuck in and fight for the ball whilst having an incredible touch and sight for a pass' 

Read More

'What a signing. Fits like a glove.'

'Looked class yesterday. Hope he gets a start either this weekend or in the Champions League next week'

 'Baller, it’s only the beginning'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Luis Diaz makes his Debut in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Cardiff City.
Articles

'Fits Like A Glove', 'Baller' - Liverpool Fans React To Sensational Luis Diaz Debut Against Leicester

1 minute ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Ralf Rangnick
Non LFC

Manchester United v Southampton: Predicted Line-Up | Premier League | EPL | Ronaldo & Telles To Return?

21 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Burnley v Liverpool | Premier League | EPL | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference

43 minutes ago
Charlie Taylor Mohamed Salah Burnley
Match Coverage

Burnley v Liverpool | Team News| Premier League | EPL | Henderson, Mane, Origi, Gomez Updates

54 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Jordan Henderson Injury Update Provided By Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Ahead of Burnley Premier League Clash

1 hour ago
Unai Emery Carlo Ancelotti
Non LFC

Villarreal v Real Madrid: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India

1 hour ago
Charlie Taylor Mohamed Salah Burnley
Match Coverage

'It Is Always Uncomfortable' - Jurgen Klopp Has Words Of Warning For Match Against Sean Dyche's Burnley

1 hour ago
Luis Diaz makes his Debut in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Cardiff City.
Transfers

Former Liverpool Player Doubts Move Will Be Made For Long Term Premier League Target After Luis Diaz Signing

2 hours ago