Five Goals In Six Games - After Slow Start, Liverpool Loanee Kickstarts Senior Career
Liverpool loanee Paul Glatzel is finally finding his feet after a slow start at Tranmere Rovers, after he scored a late equaliser on Tuesday against Salford City to keep them second in League Two.
Glatzel, who suffered a long-term injury in 2019, has had injury problems again this campaign but has impressed in his stint in the Wirral peninsula.
He's scored five goals in six games for them, and is becoming more and more clutch to their promotion campaign.
A slight cause for concern would be that those six games stretch back to the middle of November. The striker missed almost the whole of December through injury.
It doesn’t look to be anything serious though. That will be a relief to the player and Jurgen Klopp, who will no doubt be delighted to see the youngster doing well after a difficult start.
Klopp had brought Glatzel into the first team for pre-season ahead of the 19/20 campaign.
Read More
After he got injured in the first game of pre-season (ironically against Tranmere), the Liverpool manager said:
“He is a wonderful kid, a wonderful player, unbelievable. The week we saw him helped already, so when he is back he will be one of my boys because I really like what I saw”.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Player Ratings: Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Town
- Watch: Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Town Match Highlights | FA Cup Third Round
- Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Hopes To Avoid Injury And Play In His First World Cup For Holland
- 'There Are Better Players Out There For That Price Tag' - Former England Player On Liverpool Target After Release Clause Revealed
- What Could Jurgen Klopp Do With Liverpool’s System Whilst Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah Are Gone?
- Report: Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United Circling Ivorian Franck Kessie
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook