Five Goals In Six Games - After Slow Start, Liverpool Loanee Kickstarts Senior Career

Liverpool loanee Paul Glatzel is finally finding his feet after a slow start at Tranmere Rovers, after he scored a late equaliser on Tuesday against Salford City to keep them second in League Two.

Glatzel, who suffered a long-term injury in 2019, has had injury problems again this campaign but has impressed in his stint in the Wirral peninsula.

He's scored five goals in six games for them, and is becoming more and more clutch to their promotion campaign.

A slight cause for concern would be that those six games stretch back to the middle of November. The striker missed almost the whole of December through injury.

It doesn’t look to be anything serious though. That will be a relief to the player and Jurgen Klopp, who will no doubt be delighted to see the youngster doing well after a difficult start.

Klopp had brought Glatzel into the first team for pre-season ahead of the 19/20 campaign.

Read More

After he got injured in the first game of  pre-season (ironically against Tranmere), the Liverpool manager said: 

“He is a wonderful kid, a wonderful player, unbelievable. The week we saw him helped already, so when he is back he will be one of my boys because I really like what I saw”.

