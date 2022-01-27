Five Liverpool Player Chants from the Premier League Era: Alonso, Torres, Suárez, and More...

Anfield Fans (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Liverpool is known for spellbinding football, and their fans are known as some of the best supporters in the world. One facet of the fans’ brilliance is their ability to pen a clever and passionate (maybe not harmonious) song to praise their players and light up a ground.

The newest song bestowed upon a Liverpool player is Diogo Jota’s “He’s a Lad From Portugal.”

This song is another cracker among many catchy Liverpool chants. While many other teams adopt the Reds’ tunes or have their club name bellow out to different iterations, Koppites have a rich history of regaling songs.

Below are five top-drawer player chants from the Premier League era.

Xabi Alonso’s Song

Xabi Alonso was one of Liverpool’s best midfielders in the Premier League era. His ability to pick out a pass was exceptional. The Spaniard’s partnership with Steven Gerrard created many beautiful moments of football for supporters.

Alonso’s song captures a glimpse of his history with the Reds in fine style.

Lyrics:

“A-L-O-N-S-O It’s Alonso! Xabi, Xabi Alonso.

A-L-O-N-S-O It’s Alonso! Xabi, Xabi Alonso.

He came from Sociedad to play in our midfield,

his passing and his shooting are sublime.

If we had to choose between him and Fat Frank,

we would choose Xabi every time.

A-L-O-N-S-O It’s Alonso! Xabi, Xabi Alonso.

A-L-O-N-S-O It’s Alonso! Xabi, Xabi Alonso.

We drew Luton Town in the FA Cup,

Xabi and the keeper had a race.

Xabi had shot from 70 yards,

You should have seen the look on Gerrard’s face.

A-L-O-N-S-O It’s Alonso! Xabi, Xabi Alonso.

A-L-O-N-S-O It’s Alonso! Xabi, Xabi Alonso.”

Luis Suárez’s Song

The Uruguayan’s legacy leaves mixed feelings for Liverpool supporters, but his ability on the football pitch can’t be debated. Suárez was one of the best players to ever play for the club and in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s number seven had a song that matched his uplifting performances.

Lyrics:

“His name is Luis Suárez.

He wears the famous red.

I just can’t get enough.

I just can’t get enough.

When he scores a volley or

when he scores a head.

I just can’t get enough.

I just can’t get enough.

He scores a goal,

and the Kop goes wild.

And I just can’t seem to get enough,

Suárez!

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Luis Suárez”

Fernando Torres’ Song

Another controversial Liverpool striker has a song that rocked many stadiums in England and Europe in the late 2000s. Torres might have an even rockier place in Liverpool supporters’ memories than Suarez, but he was another phenomenal player for the Reds.

The Spaniard’s song arguably is the best of the lot and was a belter in the stands.



Lyrics:

“Fernando Torres Liverpool’s number 9.

His armband proved he was a Red, Torres, Torres.

You’ll Never Walk Alone, it said, Torres, Torres.

We bought the lad from sunny Spain.

He gets the ball; he scores again.

Fernando Torres Liverpool’s number 9

Na na na na na na na

Na na, Na na.

Na na na na na na na

Na na, Na na.

Na na na na na na na na

Na na na na na na na na

Fernando Torres Liverpool’s number 9.”

Peter Crouch’s Song

Another Liverpool striker makes the list. Peter Crouch doesn’t have a similar goal tally to others who played his position at the club over the years. Still, he notched a few brilliant goals for the Reds during his time on Merseyside and is remembered fondly by most.

The 6’7” England international also had a cracking song from the Kop.

Lyrics:

“He’s big!

He’s Red!

His feet stick out the bed!

Peter Crouch, Peter Crouch.”

Jamie Carragher’s Song

Steven Gerrard’s “Steve Gerrard Gerrard” song might be the most famous for a Scouser — it’s still sung in the stands today. However, Carragher’s has to be the best.

The song is straightforward and to the point, much like Carragher was in his day.

Lyrics:

“We all dream of a team of Carraghers!

A team of Carraghers!

A team of Carraghers!

A team of Carraghers!

“We all dream of a team of Carraghers!

A team of Carraghers!

A team of Carraghers!

A team of Carraghers!

Number one is Carragher; number two is Carragher.

Number three is Carragher; number four is Carragher.

Carragher!

We all dream of a team of Carraghers!

A team of Carraghers!

A team of Carraghers!

A team of Carraghers!

“We all dream of a team of Carraghers!

A team of Carraghers!

A team of Carraghers!

A team of Carraghers!

Number five…”

The Liverpudlian central defender rounds out this list, but there are many more brilliant songs from the past worth looking up.

Diogo Jota’s song is the latest to be penned, but there will be more to come in the years ahead when new stars light up Anfield.…

Here’s a bonus song for supporters to enjoy as Steven Gerrard leads the Reds in a hysterical rendition of the Yaya/Kolo Toure song.

