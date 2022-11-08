Five Players Liverpool Could Sign This January Under New Ownership

The Athletic's David Ornstein dropped an absolute bombshell yesterday morning when he revealed that "Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group.

Since the news broke, information and updates have emerged by the bucket load, suggesting that John W Henry and FSG are on the verge of selling the club.

It's not a secret that Liverpool supporters strongly believe that the current squad needs more investment, particularly in the midfield department. It's hard to argue that the lack of investment in key areas hasn't played a major role in Liverpool's yo-yo form so far this season.

Should new owners emerge who are willing to sufficiently invest in the club, here are five players Liverpool could possibly sign this January.

Cody Gakpo - PSV Eindhoven - 23 years old.

IMAGO / Fotostand

Reports broke in the last few days claiming that# PSV's sporting director Marcel Brands has given the player permission to join Liverpool, should he wish to do so, and it is hard to argue that the forward wouldn't be an exciting signing for the Reds.

The Dutchman has had an exceptional start to the 2022/23 campaign, scoring 13 goals and registering 17 assists in only 23 appearances. That's a whopping 30 goal involvements in 23 games. Outstanding numbers, and potentially an outstanding addition.

Konrad Laimer - RB Leipzig - 25 years old

IMAGO / motivio

Sky Germany reported last week that Liverpool's interest in Konrad Laimer has been reignited. With the club keen to add fresh legs in the midfield, the Austrian midfielder is on Liverpool's 'January shortlist'.

Laimer has had his injury problems, which is undoubtedly a concern, however, the attractiveness of this potential deal is mainly financial. The midfielder's contract runs out at the end of the season, meaning RB Leipzig may have to accept a cut-price offer in January or face the player walking on a free in the Summer.

Moises Caicedo - Brighton - 21 years old

IMAGO / PA Images

Reports in late September stated that Liverpool's interest in Moises Caicedo is 'long standing'. After months of interest dating back beyond the summer, the midfielder has allegedly been on Jurgen Klopp's shortlist for a while now.

The Ecuadorian's market value is currently at £38 million, however, a fee over £50 million would be expected to secure the services of the midfielder. The Reds were also tipped in the summer 'To seal Moises Caicedo's transfer in January'.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli - 21 years old

IMAGO / Action Plus

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has burst onto the European scene this campaign, proving admirable numbers and attracting a lot of interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Napoli reportedly stated their asking price of £86 million early this month, after the player highly impressed in both UEFA Champions League group stage games against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has already expressed his admiration, saying: "He has speed, he is cheeky, he goes inside, he can go outside, that makes it always really difficult." The last time Klopp praised a player following an eye-catching UCL 'audition' it was Darwin Nunez... Could the trick be repeated this January?

Jude Bellingham-Borussia Dortmund-19 years old

IMAGO / RHR-Foto

Destined for Anfield? Jude Bellingham has been tied with a move to Liverpool for what feels like an eternity now. Reports only a matter of days ago claimed that Bellingham's potential move to Liverpool is 'closer than ever'.



It's almost common knowledge at this point that the English midfielder is one of the top prospects in world football. The Reds are reportedly now 'all in' on him, but will face competition from Europe's 'elite' clubs.

Yes, a January move isn't as likely as one in the summer window, but things are moving quickly at Liverpool, and if some new owners where arrive in time who look to make a statement of intent and that they mean business, Bellingham to Liverpool could become a reality and quickly.

