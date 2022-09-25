Five Players Who Could Return From Injury For Liverpool After The International Break

Liverpool could be buoyed by the return of a number of players from injury after the international break.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his players who are away representing their national teams also return with a clean bill of health so he might finally have some selection headaches when the Premier League resumes next week.

Five Liverpool Players Who Could Return From Injury Caoimhin Kelleher IMAGO / Sportimage The 23-year-old suffered a recurrence of a groin injury picked up on international duty for Ireland when pre-season got underway and is yet to feature. At the end of August, Klopp said that Kelleher was training outside with the goalkeepers, and despite being left out of Stephen Kelly's squad for the internationals could return ahead of the Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday. Andy Robertson IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Scotland international captain Robertson picked up a knee injury during the humiliating Champions League defeat to Napoli.

He was left out of Steve Clarke's squad as a result but is expected to be fit and available ahead of the match with Brighton on Saturday.

Ibrahima Konate IMAGO / NurPhoto The France international picked up a knee injury in the friendly against Strasbourg just prior to the new campaign getting underway and no real news was given about when he was expected to return. There were positive reports however prior to the international break that Konate should be back in training and ready for when club football resumes. Jordan Henderson IMAGO / Action Plus

The Liverpool skipper picked up a hamstring injury during the dramatic 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at Anfield earlier this month.

It was a surprise therefore when he was called up to the England squad for their UEFA Nations League clashes against Italy and Germany which must give an indication that the 32-year-old is ready to return.

Curtis Jones

Midfielder Jones was ruled out after picking up an issue with his tibia after the Community Shield victory against Manchester City at Wembley.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

He did return to training but suffered a setback which Klopp indicated was not quite as bad as the initial injury so with two weeks further rest he is another that could be ready shortly.

