Five Potential New Owners for Liverpool FC

Shortly after Liverpool was drawn against Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League last 16, The Athletic's David Ornstein broke the news that FSG was looking for investors to come into the club.

As the day progressed it broke via The Boston Globe which is coincidently owned by John Henry that FSG was in fact open to an entire sale of the club, sending the Liverpool fan base into meltdown on who could potentially come in at the helm of the famous side.

Many names have been thrown about since the news broke Monday afternoon, with several high-profile businessmen also ruling themselves out of the sale, we take a look at five potential owners who could complete one of the biggest takeovers the footballing world has ever seen.

Steve Ballmer IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Steve Ballmer

Owner of the NBA franchise LA Clippers, Ballmer is the 10th wealthiest man on the planet, boasting a net worth of roughly $78.4billion. Ballmer is a name that many Liverpool fans have agreed with on social media in recent days, his background started at Microsoft where he was the CEO before diving head first into sports ownership purchasing the Clippers.

Ballmer has subsequently been voted the best owner in the NBA, and his passion is exciting the Liverpool faithful. An owner who is not scared to invest in order to reach success, Ballmer has revolutionized the LA Clippers not just on the court, but in their brand and also a brand new state-of-the-art home arena.

Ballmer is also someone who is not interested in turning his sides into a cash cow but instead injects his passion and energy into ensuring they flourish and evolve under his stewardship, with a net worth of nearly $80billion it is clear to see why his names someone many Liverpool fans would love to see take the reigns.

Mukesh Ambani

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries which is India's most valuable company, Ambani boasts a net worth of $91.5billion making him the eighth richest businessman in the world.

Ambani is a name hot on the tongue of the Liverpool faithful, as his interest in the club dates back as far as 2010 with rumours saying he actually enquired about the club in 2010, 2017, 2018 and 2021. The Indian businessman first showed interest back in 2010 when the club had to be sold during the Hicks and Gillet tenure, his worth then was roughly $20billion.

Since then his worth has increased by nearly five times, and his interest in the Merseyside club seems to of still not gone away. Indian football fans are also completely on board this takeover, believing Ambani purchasing Liverpool will evolve football in their own country to levels never seen before.

Mukesh Ambani IMAGO / Hindustan Times

Stephen Pagliuca & Partners

Pagliuca has a net worth of roughly $3.87billion however he is the chairperson of Bain Capital which is a private investment firm dealing with over $150billion worth of assets, Co-Chairman of NBA franchise Boston Celtics and more recently has acquired a 55% majority stake in Bergamo-based Serie A side Atalanta.

Pagliuca is extremely interested in adding another sporting business to his ever-growing portfolio and even recently failed in his attempts to purchase Chelsea even making the final shortlist of potential buyers before the London club was sold to Todd Bohely.

Pagliuca promised fans when in the running to purchase Chelsea that he intended to invest heavily into the first team to ensure that they "continue competing for championships and trophies"

The Athletic has also named Pagliuca as a "serious contender" to buy Liverpool due to his close ties with current owners FSG.

Dubai International Capital

The worth of DIC is unreal, however at the forefront of the group is Sheikh Mohammed who is estimated to have a personal fortune of roughly £12.2billion, with DIC managing assets worth an estimated $13billion.

DIC is the international investment arm of Dubai's sovereign wealth fund, and Sheikh Mohammed is the vice president, prime minister, and minister of defence of the United Arab Emirates as well as the ruler of Dubai.

Aside from being able to meet FSG's valuation of $4.4billion, Sheikh Mohammed and his son Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum are also massive Liverpool supporters, which was made clear during their unsuccessful takeover attempt of Liverpool in 2010. Prior to FSG taking charge of the side, the vast majority of the Liverpool faithful was calling for Sheikh Mohammed to purchase and 'save' the football club.

Jurgen Klopp's side is due to visit Dubai for a training camp in the coming weeks during the Fifa World Cup break, so we could potentially see more rumours surface during this period.

Fans Call for Dubai to Take Over IMAGO / Sportimage

Jeff Bezos

The Amazon founder has a reported net worth of $119.9billion making him the fourth richest businessman on the planet. Bezos's share of Amazon is now just shy of 10% and also owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin, an aerospace company developing rockets.

Although many may feel putting the billionaire in the frame to purchase the club is a stab in the dark, it is well-reported the American has a keen urge to purchase a sports outfit having been linked with the Denver Broncos for a long time and more recently with the Washington Commanders, which is also the same team that FSG is reportedly interested in purchasing.

Ranking as the fourth richest man on earth, if Bezos was to take over the reins of Liverpool, it surely would make the side the wealthiest and most powerful football club in the world.

LFCTR Verdict

Out of all the names rumoured in recent days to take over the club, the one that stands out the most for me would be Steve Ballmer. I have a feeling this is an owner who ticks every fan's box, with half the fanbase favouring non-state ownership, with the other half wanting someone as rich as possible, Ballmer ticks both of these boxes.

With a worth of $78.4billion and ranking the 10th richest in the world, money certainly isn't an issue with Ballmer, also being voted the best owner in the NBA stands out for me personally. Liverpool needs an owner who is passionate about the club, and wants to win at all costs, someone like Ballmer certainly guarantees passion and desire with a small chunk of change thrown in.

One thing is for sure, the ownership debate will take many twists and turns before anything it confirmed, with any potential takeover certainly not going to happen overnight, brace yourselves for many more names rumoured to purchase the club.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |