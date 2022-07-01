Five Records In Mohamed Salah’s Reach | The Egyptian Forward’s Chances To Write Even More History At Liverpool

Mohamed Salah’s contract dilemma is over. Three additional years at Liverpool give ample opportunity for the Egyptian Winger to break these records as a Red.

Mohamed Salah IMAGO / colorsport

1. Opening Day Tally

Salah has the chance to extend his Premier League record-breaking tally of consecutive opening-day fixture goals to six against Fulham on August 6th.

Liverpool’s number 11 also has Premier League greats Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, and Frank Lampard’s tally of eight opening-day fixture goals in his sights.

The Egyptian winger has seven opening-day fixture goals, level with Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy. Salah might write his name in Premier League History again very soon.

2. Liverpool Premier League Top Scorer

Liverpool’s all-time Premier League scorers feature the likes of Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen, and Luis Suárez.

Salah already passed Suárez and Owen in the rankings. Gerrard and Fowler are the only Liverpool legends ahead of him.

Three goals see the Egyptian winger past Gerrard, and ten goals see Salah past Fowler. Both are easily achievable in the 22/22 season.

Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler IMAGO / Sportimage

3. Seven Gerrard’s Premier League Penalty Record

While Gerrard’s penalty record in the Premier League of 32 looks untouchable for a Liverpool player, Salah could come close.

The Egyptian’s tally is at 17 prior to the 22/23 season. However, in the past two seasons as Liverpool’s first-choice penalty taker, Salah has converted 11.

Three more seasons as a Liverpool player makes it an exciting race to see if Salah can top Liverpool’s legend and ex-captain Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard IMAGO / PA Images

4. Premier League Hat Tricks

Liverpool’s God Robbie Fowler leads the list with eight Premier League hat tricks. Owen notched seven as a Red, and Suárez has six to his name in a Liverpool shirt.

Salah is fourth on the list with four Premier League hat tricks in his Liverpool locker.

Eight might be a stretch too far for the Egyptian, but three seasons should make for another exciting record race.

Mohamed Salah completes his hat-trick at Old Trafford. IMAGO / PA Images

5. Top Scorer In Liverpool vs. Manchester United Fixture

To wrap up this list of records Salah has in his sights, standing alone at the top of all-time scorers in the Liverpool vs. United fixture should be an easy grab for the Egyptian winger.

Salah already tops the list with Steven Gerrard, George Wall, and Sandy Turnbull with nine goals. One more puts Liverpool’s number 11 clear of them all.

There are plenty more records for Salah to chase during his time as a Liverpool player. These are just a few to keep an eye on this season and over the next three.

