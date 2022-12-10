Five Ways Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp Could Deal With Luis Diaz & Diogo Jota Injury Absence

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp were dealt a huge blow on Friday when a report emerged suggesting Luis Diaz would need to undergo a knee operation and would be ruled out until March.

Klopp was already preparing to be without Diogo Jota, who is not expected to return until February at the earliest after he suffered a serious calf victory in the brilliant victory over Manchester City at Anfield.

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are both likely to missing for some time with their respective injury problems. IMAGO / ANP

The news regarding Colombian Diaz has therefore compounded Liverpool's issues in attack and we take a look at five ways Klopp may deal with the absence of the duo.

1 - A New Signing

The January transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool may decide they need to seek reinforcements in the forward positions.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Cody Gakpo who impressed for the Netherlands at the World Cup but could they consider a cut-price move for someone like Wilfried Zaha who is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season?

2 - Darwin Nunez

The most likely option Klopp will take is to pair Darwin Nunez in attack alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

The attacking trio were showing real signs of promise prior to the World Cup and when domestic football returns, this is likely to be the go-to solution.

3 - Fabio Carvalho

The 20-year-old has shown some promising signs in the early stages of his career at Anfield with his winning goal against Newcastle United the high point.

It is likely that with a heavy fixture schedule, he will play his part from the left in the absence of Diaz and Jota.

4 - Curtis Jones

Another possible solution for Klopp could be to deploy Jones in the position where he impressed during his time in the Liverpool academy.

He has been used on the left from time to time in the first team and it cannot be ruled out as a possible option even if just for rotation.

5 - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The England international is another outside option to start on the left. He deputised brilliantly on the right wing when Salah was absent due to his participation in AFCON a year ago.

Despite Oxlade-Chamberlain's eye for goal and attacking prowess, he is far more suited to a role on the right however which probably makes this the least likely option of the five.

For the early matches post World Cup, it is hard to see anything but a combination of Nunez, Firmino, and Salah starting matches supported by the likes of Carvalho for rotation purposes.

After losing Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino in the Summer however, Liverpool remain light in attack, and should a suitable option present itself in January, they should look to recruit to increase the depth available to Klopp.

