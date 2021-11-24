Former Barcelona Player and PSG Superstar Lionel Messi Makes Admission About Liverpool's Champions League Chances

As PSG prepare to take on Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, Lionel Messi has been giving his opinion on who he thinks could win the competition this season.

Messi made a surprise move when he left Barcelona in the summer to make the switch to Paris to team up alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The Argentina international has some bad memories of Anfield and the Champions League when he was part of the Barcelona team that famously lost 4-0 at Anfield in 2019.

Liverpool overturned a first leg 3-0 deficit to qualify for the final which they went on to win by beating Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid.

Messi made an interesting admission as to whether he thinks the Reds are likely to be in the mix to regain the trophy this season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Which Teams Does Messi Think Have A Chance Of Champions League Glory?

Messi was talking in an interview with Spanish publication Marca when he was quizzed about who he thinks could go all the way in this season's competition.

"Now, Liverpool are doing very well.

"They are again [looking like] the Liverpool that won the Champions League.

"Then there are Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid...

"There are many teams that can fight for the Champions League, which is one of the most even and competitive in recent years because there are several teams that could win it."

