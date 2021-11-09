Former Chelsea Defender John Terry Agreed To Join Liverpool Says Phil Thompson

Former player and assistant to manager Gerard Houllier at Liverpool, Phil Thompson, has admitted that Chelsea captain John Terry shook hands on a deal to sign for Liverpool.

The initial approach by Liverpool was made after the Liverpool v Chelsea clash at Anfield in 2003.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, European Cup winner Thompson was speaking on the From The Horses Mouth podcast when he made the claim.

Approach And Agreement With Terry

Thompson explained that Liverpool had heard Chelsea were struggling financially and decided to make their move.

“This was just before Roman Abramovich came in. We’d heard Chelsea were in dire straits, and they weren’t going to offer Frank Lampard or John Terry a contract"

“After the game, as Chelsea were doing a lap of honour, Gerard Houllier said to me that Terry was a bit of a player. I agreed, adding I didn’t think they’d offered him a contract."

“So Houllier went and shook John Terry’s hand and asked ‘how would you like to play for Liverpool?"

"I’d love to, Mr Houllier." Terry responded.

“After, we sent one of our coaches into the players’ lounge and asked John for his agent’s phone number. John said: ‘I’ll do more than that, here’s my personal telephone number, ask him to give us a call".

Roman Abramovich Joins Chelsea

The former Liverpool captain went on to say that the deal was killed off shortly after as Roman Abramovich joined the club and made it a priority to secure Terry on a new long term deal.

“And a couple of weeks later, Abramovich took over, and his first dealings were signing Terry and Lampard to big contracts – so we were that far away from getting him.”

