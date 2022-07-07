Skip to main content

Former Fulham Players Harvey Elliott And Fabio Carvalho Reunite In Training

Attacking players Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho have been pictured hi-fiving each other in training.

The duo, both formerly of Fulham, played together at the youth setup together in West London and will now team up at Anfield ahead of the new season.

It looks as though the chemistry from their old days has already been reignited after just a few days.

Elliott only played three professional games for the newly-promoted team, whereas Carvalho played forty-four in total. This shows that the new Portuguese signing has more experience when arriving in Merseyside than Elliott did when he made the move.

Elliott spent the 2020/21 campaign out on loan in the Championship playing for Blackburn Rovers, where he scored seven goals in forty-two appearances.

It will be a struggle for Jurgen Klopp to fit the two youngsters in the starting eleven, with so many established forwards already at the club.

However, both players will be sure to get opportunities whether they are only in the domestic competitions or possibly the Premier League and Champions League.

Both Elliott and Carvalho play for their international teams - England U21s and Portugal U21s retrospectively. The new £7.7 million signing represented England up to Under-18 level.

It is expected that they will both feature on 12 July, when Liverpool face Manchester United in Thailand as their first game of their pre-season.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

