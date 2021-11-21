Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Piers Morgan Calls For Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta to be Sacked After Embarrassing Liverpool Defeat

Author:

In a recent rant on Twitter, Piers Morgan has called for Arsenal to sack their manager Mikel Arteta after they were beaten 4-0 by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

We all know Piers Morgan loves a good rant on Twitter, especially about his beloved football club Arsenal.

When Unai Emery was in charge, Morgan was on Twitter everyday complaining about the Gunners performances under Emery.

Piers Morgan

Now, the former Good Morning Britain host has spoken out about Arsenal's current manager Mikel Arteta.

Morgan has questioned his spending on players and how they get humiliated by every top Premier League side. Ending the tweet by eventually calling for him to be sacked.

"Arteta’s been in charge for over 100 games, he spent £150m on players this summer, and we’ve been humiliated by every good Premier League side this season. 

Read More

"He’s just not good enough for Arsenal, sorry. #ArtetaOUT"

This is a massive overreaction by Morgan. Arteta has brought Arsenal a long way and we are now starting to see improvements.

Expecting him to compete with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City is just a deluded opinion to have.

Piers Morgan
