Former Liverpool Coach Joins Aston Villa As Assistant Coach

Former Liverpool youth coach has joined Steven Gerrard as an assistant coach at Aston Villa.

Aston Villa have officially announced Neil Critchley as their new assistant head coach. He joins Steven Gerrard's backroom staff with immediate effect.

Critchley led Blackpool to promotion in the 2020-21 season through the play-offs and enjoyed a successful last campaign, finishing 16th in the Championship.

This change comes as quite a shock after his short but sweet managerial spell.

Neil Critchley

Critchley celebrating a win with the Blackpool supporters,

The 43-year-old will return to Villa Park once again after leading a youthful team there in the EFL Cup quarter final back in December 2019. Unfortunately it was not such a joyful experience that day for the stand-in Liverpool manager with the game ending 5-0 to the Claret and Blues.

However, two and a half years later, Critchley has the opportunity to go back and amend those memories.

Neil Critchley

This move comes following former Aston Villa assistant manager Michael Beale's appointment at Queens Park Rangers F.C. as head coach.

Clearly, Steven Gerrard has used those Liverpool links once again - this time to successfully lure the ex-Liverpool Under 23 manager to his backroom staff. Gary McAllister is another coach at Aston Villa who has a connection to the Reds.

Aston Villa have already shown real intent by bringing in Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos but could Critchley actually be their signing of the summer? 

