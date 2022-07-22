Skip to main content

Former Liverpool FC Chaiman and Owner David Moores Passes Away Aged 76

Liverpool have announced the sad news that former chairman and owner David Moores has passed away aged 76.

He died on Friday morning, only a few weeks after his wife, Marge, whom he was married for 39 years, had passed.

Moores served at Anfield for 16 years as chairman from 1991 until 2007.

David Moores
Moores returned to Anfield for the first time in a decade in December 2019 to watch The Reds beat Everton 5-2.

There has already been an outburst of tributes sent out in the community in relation to the death of the popular Liverpudlian.

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish sent out a message following the news, reading, 'Marina & I are both very saddened by the passing of David Moores. He was a loyal Liverpool fan whose dream came true when he was appointed Chairman, & he did a tremendous amount to help the Club. Our condolences go to his family. He’ll be greatly missed by all who knew him. RIP'.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher also sent out his thoughts in a Tweet, saying, 'RIP Mr Chairman When I think of the good times I had at LFC. David Moores was at the heart of it. He will be sorely missed. Thank you for what you did for me & the club.'

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler added to the tributes, commenting, 'Rip chairman.... genuinely one of the best, thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends of one of LFC biggest and greatest fans .. Ynwa chairman'

