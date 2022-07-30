Skip to main content

Former Liverpool Great Michael Owen Gives Verdict On Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland

Michael Owen has given his view on Liverpool's new striker Darwin Nunez as well as Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has given his thoughts on Liverpool's new man Darwin Nunez following the Reds Community Shield victory over Manchester City. 

The Uruguayan scored as Jurgen Klopp won the Community Shield for the first time, sealing the win for the Reds.

For a player like Owen to admit that he 'loved' what he saw in Nunez is a great compliment, considering his successful spell at Anfield, where he won a Ballon D'oR.

Owen also spoke on Manchester City new man Erling Haaland following the game, saying the forward will 'bag dozens of goals in a sky blue shirt'

Haaland came into a lot of scrutiny following the final, missing several high-profile chances for the Citizens, including one at the end of the game where he blazed the ball onto the bar from point-blank range.

Despite this, Haaland had an overall successful debut, showing what he can add to City this season.

Both the Norweigan and Nunez will be big players in the Premier League this season, with both looking to make a claim for the Golden Boot as they look to de-thrown Mohamed Salah.

