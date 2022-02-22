Former Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand Labels Liverpool Man 'A Joke'

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has called Liverpool star man Mohamed Salah 'a joke' and has called for more respect for the forward.

“I think Salah’s a joke. I think he’s a ridiculous player,” Ferdinand said on his youtube channel (via The Boot Room).

“The Chelsea goal the other day, a little shimmy, the defender was rocked. Bang, goal. You know how many players he does that against. He’s done this consistently for years now.

“This guy needs a bit more respect put on Mo Salah’s name. Forget my ties to Man United or whatever, Mo Salah is the truth.”

Salah has been in outrageous form for the Reds this season, scoring 17 league goals while also managing 9 league assists.

The only worry about the Egyptian winger is that he has just 18 months remaining on his current deal with Liverpool.

As it stands, clubs would be free to speak to Salah in January 2023 which is something the club won't want to happen.

Hopefully, a deal can be struck with the winger, even if it means breaking the bank for him to stay around.

