From One King To Another - Sir Kenny Dalglish Ecstatic At News Mohamed Salah Has Signed A New Contract At Liverpool

Sir Kenny Dalglish has taken to Twitter to show his delight that Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract at Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah Kenny Dalglish

After months of protracted contract negotiations, the Egyptian finally put pen to paper on a long-term deal which was confirmed by the club on Friday.

Salah signed for Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 for a fee reported to be in excess of £35million and his goalscoring exploits ever since since have been nothing short of sensational.

After helping fire Liverpool to Champions League triumph in 2019, he then helped Jurgen Klopp’s team end a 30 year wait for a league title a year later when they romped home to win the Premier League.

As Liverpool's front line continues to evolve, it seemed unthinkable that they would lose Salah after the exit of Sadio Mane to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Sadio Mane

Finally, however, the speculation is now over and Salah can start a new period at the club knowing what his future holds.

Liverpool fans were clearly delighted by the news that their Egyptian King had committed his future to the club, and another 'King', Sir Kenny Dalglish took to Twitter to join in the celebrations.

'Fantastic news about @MoSalah The best signing of the whole summer. Thank you Mo you have made Liverpool fans everywhere ecstatic! YNWA'

