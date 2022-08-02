Fulham v Liverpool: Four Selection Dilemmas For Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Premier League Opener

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faces a number of selection dilemmas for his team's Premier League opener against Fulham on Saturday.

The German has had to deal with a number of injury issues during pre-season which have not helped with preparations for the new campaign.

Despite this, Liverpool were impressive in beating Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday thanks to goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez.

Klopp's Selection Dilemmas

Adrian v Alisson Becker

After Alisson picked up an abdominal injury in pre-season training, and with Caoimhin Kelleher also injured, Adrian has filled in and done well so far.

The Brazilian is now back in training however so Klopp must decide whether he has done enough work to take to the field at Craven Cottage or wait another nine days for Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Joel Matip v Ibrahima Konate v Joe Gomez

The decision as to who will partner Virgil van Dijk may be made more straightforward for Klopp if Ibrahima Konate is ruled out with the knee injury he picked up in Monday's friendly against Strasbourg.

Without that knock, it appeared to be a flip of a coin between him and Matip with Gomez seemingly the fourth choice in the pecking order.

Jordan Henderson v Naby Keita v Harvey Elliott

Another tough decision awaits Klopp on the right-hand side of midfield as he looks to find the right balance and player to join Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara in the team.

Skipper Jordan Henderson is always Klopp's go-to man on the big occasion but both Keita and Elliott have looked sharp in pre-season.

Roberto Firmino v Darwin Nunez

This may be Klopp's biggest decision as it will impact the way the team plays with Firmino's false nine role versus Nunez's traditional number nine role.

The Brazilian got the nod for the Community Shield with Nunez impressive when he came off the bench to score so another difficult call for the German.

Liverpool Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

