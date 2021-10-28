Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Funny Gladbach Tweet After They Replicate Liverpool's 5-0 Demolition Of Manchester United Against Bayern Munich

    Author:

    Borussia Mönchengladbach posted a humorous response on their English twitter account after a momentous 5-0 victory against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

    The result replicated what Liverpool did at the weekend to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

    In a shock result Gladbach took apart last year’s Bundesliga champions in the German DFB-Pokal Cup.

    Borussia Moenchengladbach

    Strong Bayern Munich Team Humbled

    The result had many shocked people glancing at the team line-ups but it was a strong Bayern team that were humbled.

    Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich and Manuel Neuer all played for Munich who were close to full strength.

    After the match, @brfootball posted a handshake to acknowledge the fact Bayern Munich and Manchester United had both been thrashed by rivals over recent days.

    The English twitter account for Gladbach replied in good humour with a handshake of their own between their club and Liverpool.

    Whilst the result of the game in Germany came as a shock to everyone, the result at Old Trafford played out as many expected although not many would have predicted the margin of victory.

    After good victories in the cup for both Liverpool and Gladbach, both return to league action this weekend.

    Borussia Moenchengladbach
