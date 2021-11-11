'Go Right Back Against Cristiano' - Michael Edwards Replacement Julian Ward Told To Mark Ronaldo

News broke on Wednesday that Michael Edwards would be replaced in the sporting director role at Liverpool by his assistant Julian Ward. Neil Jones from Goal has given some more background on Ward and how his path crossed with Cristiano Ronaldo.

It had been widely speculated that Edwards would be leaving his role and yesterday the club confirmed the news in an official statement.

Jones was speaking on the Redmen TV Journo Insight Show when he gave some details about Ward's background and his job marking Ronaldo.

The journalist gave an insight into Ward's history as a professional footballer and sports science graduate.

“He’s someone that I’ve known for many years, predating his time at Liverpool. He’s a former pro footballer. Played at Morecambe, born on Merseyside, but not really raised on Merseyside."

"He was a sports science graduate, so he went down that road. He played a lot in Northern Ireland for Lisburn Distillery. He was a pro but with a sports science background.”

Ward Goes Up Against Cristiano Ronaldo

There was then some surprising news from Jones as he revealed that Liverpool's new sporting director had been tasked with marking Cristiano Ronaldo in training at the 2010 World Cup.

“At the 2010 World Cup he was an opposition analyst. He was a scouting coordinator for the Portuguese national side under Carlos Queiroz, who is someone he has had a good working relationship with down the years."

‘We need a body for a training drill – Julian, you’re gunna have to go right back against Cristiano’ Some days it would be Nani, some days it would be Quaresma, some days it would be Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He’s just there doing shadowplay. To go from there, to where he’s at now, is incredible.”

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Ward has a difficult job on his hands replacing Edwards who had an unbelievable record in his role of sporting director at Liverpool.

He will always be judged in his achievements against those of Edwards but it does seem however that he has some excellent credentials to bring to the role including experience of working with some of the biggest players in world football.

