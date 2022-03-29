Skip to main content
Gomez And England | World Cup Hopes Slim At Present, But Opportunity Beckons In Weeks Ahead

Joe Gomez was a starter for both club and country before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in November 2020. Now he is on the fringes of Liverpool's first team and an all but forgotten man at international level.

The 24-year-old was mightly impressive against Nottingham Forest in the FA last time out as Trent Alexander-Arnold's deputy at right-back, but he needs more than a string of games to rediscover the form that saw him reach the heights of two years ago.

Every chance he gets now for the Reds is gold dust, such is the exceptional form of Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip.

He's started just one Premier League game this season - against Norwich at home in mid-February.

Most of his game time has been confined to cup competitions.

But the sheer longevity of his layoff with injury has surely been a factor in Gomez's lack of game time. His rustiness was for all to see against Preston and Leicester City in the Carabao Cup earlier this campaign.

It is difficult, then, to foresee Gomez being involved in the England set-up anytime soon.

Despite his flexibility - he is a centre-back by trade, but can also operate on the right and left of a four - Liverpool's squad under Jurgen Klopp is arguably the strongest it has been and the competition for places is fierce.

Alexander-Arnold's recent hamstring troubles do present an opportunity of sorts. Gomez will be favourite to deputise in his place when the Reds return against Watford on 2 April.

And it remains to be seen whether Alexander-Arnold will make his return for the away trip to the Etihad one week later.

But with the likes of Tyrone Mings, Ben White, Conor Coady, and Harry Maguire all playing regularly for their respective clubs, Gomez’s World Cup hopes look slim at present.

However, football's a funny game. A lot can change between now and the end of the season. Liverpool are still involved in every competition they can be this season, and more games bring with it a greater need for squad rotation.

We'll see.

