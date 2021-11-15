Greece Performance Shows Why Kostas Tsimikas Should Start Over Andy Robertson Against Arsenal

Kostas Tsimikas has been excellent in Liverpool colours so far this season, but his performance in his international team have caught the attention of Reds supporters.

The Greek national side drew 1-1 with Kosovo, but individually the left-back put in an impressive man of the match display.

Giorgos Masouras opened the scoring for Greece before Amir Rrahmani equalised in the 76th minute.

He set up Masouras' goal, and put up some very good statistics - as listed by this Liverpool fan on Twitter.

The 'Greek Scouser' completed 82 touches, had 83% pass accuracy, seven key passes and seven chances created, and five recoveries - showing his skills both offensively and defensively.

Conversations have been had recently about the choice between Tsimikas and Andy Robertson, with the Scot widely regarded as being the best in the world before this campaign.

His form has been inconsistent, with the freshness of Tsimikas creating a new challenge.

LFCTR Verdict

As seen in the defender's performance for his national side, he's in red hot form and should start against Arsenal this coming Saturday.

Tsimikas has been excellent after a difficult start on Merseyside, and will continue to get better if given playing time.

