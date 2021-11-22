Harvey Elliott Congratulates Tyler Morton After Liverpool Debut Against Arsenal

Liverpool beat Arsenal 4-0 this weekend with plenty of high level performances.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino scored the Reds' goals, with contributions all over the field.

But one special moment came in the form of academy graduate Tyler Morton featuring in his first Premier League outing.

It will certainly live long in the memory of the Wirral-born midfielder, who produced an accomplished performance.

In his six minutes on the field, Morton helped Liverpool play keep ball, completing seven of his eight passes and winning his only contested duel.

Fellow youngster Harvey Elliott, watching from the side-lines, congratulated Morton as he replaced fellow midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

"So proud of you bro," Elliott's post on Instagram read, with several emojis following.

Two great young midfielders, and could be the pivot of Liverpool's future in the coming years.

