Harvey Elliott Reacts To Liverpool News On Social Media

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has been highly thought of ever since arriving at Anfield from Fulham in 2019.

Now being a part of the first-team picture, Elliott is expected to use his influence in the squad to help the younger players.

This came to light as youth striker Fidel O'Rourke signed a new contract with the Reds and Elliott jumped on social media to wish him congratulations.

Elliott joined Curtis Jones and other Reds players to comment on his instagram post to wish him the best.

The 20-year-old striker put pen to paper on a new long-term deal, having signed his first professional deal with the Reds in 2020.

 O'Rourke has been with Liverpool since u14 level but is yet to make a senior appearance for Jurgen Klopp.

Currently a regular in the u21 squad, O'Rourke is a former captain of the u18 side.

