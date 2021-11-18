'He Needs To Understand There Was No Offence' - Former Referee On Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson During Defeat At West Ham

A former referee believes Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson needs to accept and move on from the goal he conceded under challenge from Angelo Ogbonna in Liverpool's defeat at West Ham earlier this month.

The Brazilian, his teammates and manager Jurgen Klopp were all unhappy with the decision not to rule out the goal claiming there was a foul on the goalkeeper.

IMAGO / Sportimage

'No Foul' - Hackett

Speaking to Football Insider, former referee Keith Hackett explained he felt there was no foul and Alisson needs to quickly adapt to avoid being targeted by opposition.

“I’m not a goalkeeping expert but I think the first thing is, if you come off your line to make a save you’ve got to ensure you can get the ball,”

“Therefore, I think, ultimately the space on a football field is shared between 22 players. There’s nothing preventing a forward standing in front of the goalkeeper. He’s got to find a way around it.

“There’s no offence here. He needs to understand there was no offence, he needs to understand, just like a referee who’s made an error, he’s made an error.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

“He’s not going to suddenly get players moving out of the way so he can collect the ball.

“He’s shown a weakness and this is now where referees have got to focus a bit more. There might be those that do cross the line.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook