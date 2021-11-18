Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'He Needs To Understand There Was No Offence' - Former Referee On Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson During Defeat At West Ham

Author:

A former referee believes Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson needs to accept and move on from the goal he conceded under challenge from Angelo Ogbonna in Liverpool's defeat at West Ham earlier this month.

The Brazilian, his teammates and manager Jurgen Klopp were all unhappy with the decision not to rule out the goal claiming there was a foul on the goalkeeper.

Alisson West Ham

'No Foul' - Hackett

Speaking to Football Insider, former referee Keith Hackett explained he felt there was no foul and Alisson needs to quickly adapt to avoid being targeted by opposition.

“I’m not a goalkeeping expert but I think the first thing is, if you come off your line to make a save you’ve got to ensure you can get the ball,” 

“Therefore, I think, ultimately the space on a football field is shared between 22 players. There’s nothing preventing a forward standing in front of the goalkeeper. He’s got to find a way around it.

“There’s no offence here. He needs to understand there was no offence, he needs to understand, just like a referee who’s made an error, he’s made an error.

Read More

Read More Liverpool Coverage

“He’s not going to suddenly get players moving out of the way so he can collect the ball.

“He’s shown a weakness and this is now where referees have got to focus a bit more. There might be those that do cross the line.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Alisson West Ham
Articles

'He Needs To Understand There Was No Offence' - Former Referee On Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson During Defeat At West Ham

just now
Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Emergence Of Pedri, Gavi Means Barcelona Ready To Sell Frenkie De Jong, Liverpool, Manchester City On Alert

1 hour ago
Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool
Interviews

'They Must Adapt The Best They Can' - Kevin Phillips On Behind The Scenes Change At Liverpool

1 hour ago
Taylor Hinds
Match Coverage

Watch: Taylor Hinds' Header Against Durham Sends Liverpool's Women Top Of The League

1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Interviews

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Idolised Manchester United And England Legend David Beckham

11 hours ago
John Henry
Articles

'Another Quiet Transfer Window Ahead' - Liverpool Fan Reaction To FSG Potential Takeover Of NHL Team Pittsburgh Penguins

11 hours ago
Denis Zakaria Borussia Monchengladbach
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Favourites' To Sign Bundesliga And Borussia Monchengladbach Star Denis Zakaria On Free Transfer

13 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Interviews

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Frustrated With Kylian Mbappe Saga As Liverpool Wait In The Background For PSG Superstar

13 hours ago